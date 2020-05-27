 Skip to content
(Bloomberg Law)   5/3 bank accounts in Chicago are fake, with 166% certainty   (news.bloomberglaw.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Ohio, Fifth Third Bank's Chicago office, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Cincinnati, Fifth Third's unlawful acts, U.S. state, hotbed of unscrupulous conduct, United States  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that at the Fifth Third on Fourth? That was the first Fifth Third I saw. The second Fifth Third I saw was on Sixth. I saw seven Fifth Thirds when I ate at nine. I had seconds.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they voted for JFK yet?
 
Linkster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course they are, and all are managed by all the lawyers that frequent this place.
 
Linkster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Have they voted for JFK yet?


Twice.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo 2.0
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's a Fifth Third located where the Fifth Quarter Steakhouse used to be, here in Lexington.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the execs fired from Wells Fargo work at 5/3 now? I guess the banking industry learned their lesson.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because of course ...


Genesis - Firth Of Fifth
Youtube SD5engyVXe0


/ Utterly amazing song.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just opened a bank account with them a couple weeks ago today.  They just gave me a two week courtesy phone call out of the blue a couple hours ago.  I thought it was weird, because I can not remember a bank ever doing that before.   I wonder if they are trying to quietly verify who is real and who is not.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't remember authorizing them to touch my money... or my ass.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only saw two fifth of the article before the paywall.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FFS dumbassmitter, that isn't even the clear-your-cookies-or-go-incognito type of freemium paywall bullshiat, that's just straight up behind a paywall.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fifth Third's online presence seems about a decade behind other big banks (Best with Netscape Navigator 4.0!), so the fact their security is somewhat lax comes as no surprise to me.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Firth of Forth wants to see a flow chart.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I don't remember authorizing them to touch my money... or my ass.


This is why I'm not a fan of contactless pick up or delivery
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, Fifth Third.  That's where I opened a bank account after my first summer job.  I pulled out the money and closed it when I moved cross country, but they were kind enough to reopen it for me without asking to deposit that last $0.35 interest.

They then tried to charge me fees afterwards for having an open account with insufficient balance, then further overdraft  fees after the $0.35 they left in the account didn't cover the first fees.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only problems are fake accounts and sexual harassment?  Man, the financial industry must really be in perilous straits if the bad boys can't even afford a few piles of blow.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They need to simplify and consider renaming to 1 2/3 bank.
 
