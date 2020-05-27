 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   On this week's episode, Todd recounts his Cannonball Run from NYC to Tampa in a UHaul and Drew explains that when Kentucky Governor Beshear says he's not afraid of the Flu Klux Klan it's because he's got the literal firepower to back it up   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A friend told me about his buddies that thought it was a good idea to have a road trip to Florida. In the back of a U-Haul.

/just got flashbacks of Jackass
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
History tells us that southern political figures in power tend to be in league with the klan and thats why they dont fear it
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: History tells us that southern political figures in power tend to be in league with the klan and thats why they dont fear it


Great. That has nothing to do with this story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My brain cannot process Cannonball Run and I-95 at all.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kentucky: The Game
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My question about the mob that hanged Beshear in effigy is this: did Beshear specifically tell the police to keep their presence loose or were the police derelict in their duty? The farking mob got up on the porch of the governor's residence. And that's besides the hanging. If the police were derelict all of them involved should be summarily fired from their immediate supervisors on down. There's no freedom to assemble which includes the residence of a government official.
 
