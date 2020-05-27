 Skip to content
Washington State city of Enumclaw demands to be allowed to reopen, citing low infection counts, failing businesses, and all those horses going unmolested
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well done, Subby
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, if only they taxed people sufficiently to whether bad times. An ancient tribe--I think they called themselves "farmers--" are thought to have practiced something similar.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enumclaw? Some kind of medieval census weaponry?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
typedef enum _claw {
man,
woman,
horse
} Sexy;
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been to the 'claw, huh, Subby?

/Yay?
//or neigh?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
citing low infection counts

Sorry, little Washington city: Ever since C++ 11 you're supposed to use the Enumclaw class, not the Enumclaw data type.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, when I worked for the 2010 Census all they have us was a dog biscuit for aggressive pups
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse-Perforated Bowels is my Gwar cover band name.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TUFAschistEH: Hell, when I worked for the 2010 Census all they have us was a dog biscuit for aggressive pups


What did you give the dog?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TUFAschistEH: Enumclaw? Some kind of medieval census weaponry?


Derived from a Salish term for "place of evil spirits"?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LessO2: TUFAschistEH: Hell, when I worked for the 2010 Census all they have us was a dog biscuit for aggressive pups

What did you give the dog?


Fat fingers... they gave us a single biscuit and said "if you encounter an aggressive dog use this" lol. Great fun getting chased by dogs
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not happy I understood it
//but here I am
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Enumclaw, horse molests *YOU*!
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Molesting horses

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: citing low infection counts

Sorry, little Washington city: Ever since C++ 11 you're supposed to use the Enumclaw class, not the Enumclaw data type.


You're still allowed to shoot yourself in the foot and create memory leaks, though.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Martian_Astronomer: citing low infection counts

Sorry, little Washington city: Ever since C++ 11 you're supposed to use the Enumclaw class, not the Enumclaw data type.

You're still allowed to shoot yourself in the foot and create memory leaks, though.


You can, but ever since I started using boost::string and std::vector containers the number of memory allocation errors I've had to deal with has dropped by like 90%. C++ is a lot different from when I started learning it in the '90s.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any town whose name I recognize only because a former NASCAR driver is from there cannot be in the news for a good reason.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: Any town whose name I recognize only because a former NASCAR driver is from there cannot be in the news for a good reason.


Oh, you're missing out. It's known for a far more...interesting former inhabitant.
 
zang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As of May 7, it appears Enumclaw Rehab has reported 23 deaths, which is topped only by the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which suffered 45 deaths. But that's alright.  Open up them stables.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hobnail: whitefalcon79: Any town whose name I recognize only because a former NASCAR driver is from there cannot be in the news for a good reason.

Oh, you're missing out. It's known for a far more...interesting former inhabitant.


...as I've since discovered. Not sure if I missed that the time or deliberately blocked it from my mind.

/probably the latter
//here's to another 15 years of drinking away the memory
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Poor Enumclaw. They have so many other great things they could be known for, but you have just one incident of death from equine anal penetration and...

Just kidding, that's really the only good thing that came out of Enumclaw.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I, unfortunately, understood that reference. The local morning radio guys love to bring that story up.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of those 3d game-porn videos (like Skyrim)
are awfully close to beastiality (like when the 'monster' looks like a dog)
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: Man, if only they taxed people sufficiently to whether bad times. An ancient tribe--I think they called themselves "farmers--" are thought to have practiced something similar.


If only they still taught spelling in schools.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: whitefalcon79: Any town whose name I recognize only because a former NASCAR driver is from there cannot be in the news for a good reason.

Oh, you're missing out. It's known for a far more...interesting former inhabitant.


Was Mr. Hands from there?  I thought he was from elsewhere, and that's just where he got punctured.
 
