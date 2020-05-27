 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Looking for a definitive list of networks carrying today's SpaceX launch at 430pm ET? Ta da   (oregonlive.com) divider line
TheYeti
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the picture in the link of the astronauts in a Model X?

Hey, why not, I guess.
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Is the picture in the link of the astronauts in a Model X?

Hey, why not, I guess.


It's the vehicle they take to get to the pad. Can't fault Elon for advertising as much as he can.

Also:

include live appearances by singer Katy Perry,

Katy Perry???
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it gonna happen today? Last I heard was 60% favorable weather.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mercutio879: TheYeti: Is the picture in the link of the astronauts in a Model X?

Hey, why not, I guess.

It's the vehicle they take to get to the pad. Can't fault Elon for advertising as much as he can.

Also:

include live appearances by singer Katy Perry,

Katy Perry???


She's been responsible for a number of launches.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hammettman: Mercutio879: TheYeti: Is the picture in the link of the astronauts in a Model X?

Hey, why not, I guess.

It's the vehicle they take to get to the pad. Can't fault Elon for advertising as much as he can.

Also:

include live appearances by singer Katy Perry,

Katy Perry???

She's been responsible for a number of launches.


2:1 she sings "Firework".
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those guys aren't flying, they're falling with style.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: Is it gonna happen today? Last I heard was 60% favorable weather.


Per the latest from weather it's closer to 50/50
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cool.

Thanks for the heads up as to where to watch it for free streaming....
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So it's come to this, America's showing docking on Primetime television. Thanks, libs.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thosw: hammettman: Mercutio879: TheYeti: Is the picture in the link of the astronauts in a Model X?

Hey, why not, I guess.

It's the vehicle they take to get to the pad. Can't fault Elon for advertising as much as he can.

Also:

include live appearances by singer Katy Perry,

Katy Perry???

She's been responsible for a number of launches.

2:1 she sings "Firework".


I hope not.  Fireworks don't have a good track record of making it back to Earth safely.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was just looking for a regular list, so this definitive list is a bonus!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: So it's come to this, America's showing docking on Primetime television. Thanks, libs.


You're welcome.
 
jbuist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll add Everyday Astronaut (Tim Dodd) to the list.  He'll be streaming on YouTube.  If you want commentary from somebody that actually knows what's happening he's pretty good.

Streaming SpaceX's stream and Tim at the same time gives you pretty good coverage.
 
Lipo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbuist: I'll add Everyday Astronaut (Tim Dodd) to the list.  He'll be streaming on YouTube.  If you want commentary from somebody that actually knows what's happening he's pretty good.

Streaming SpaceX's stream and Tim at the same time gives you pretty good coverage.


That's what I do.  I put SpaceX on the big screen and keep Everyday Astronaut on the laptop.
 
