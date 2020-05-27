 Skip to content
Washington State loosens cougar hunting restrictions, possibly allowing bait hunting with bottles of white wine
‘’ 6 hours ago  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're encroaching on THEIR natural habitat, you asshats.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are nowhere even close to a robust stable population of cougars.  At the current population all it would take is a major illness or bad fire season to put them back into endangered territory.  We have a marginally sufficient population, in maybe a dozen locations.   That is not a great situation.

You know, some big disease outbreak....
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm... Loose cougar.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>The paper surveyed state and federal wildlife agency documents, and found "no evidence that sport hunting of pumas has produced the management outcomes sought by wildlife managers aside from providing a sport hunting opportunity."


>It said it's unknown whether hunting cougars increases the number of deer. It further said several studies suggest that hunting increases the rate of cougar interactions with people and livestock. As evidence, it said higher kill rates for cougars coincided with higher numbers of these interactions in Washington and Utah, where data was available.


>"Indiscriminate killing of pumas appears to disrupt social structure and stability, resulting in younger less experienced [cougars] having more conflicts with humans," the paper states.


Bloodthirsty redneck bumpkins see something beautiful and and rare and all they want to do is kill it. Assholes.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We're encroaching on THEIR natural habitat, you asshats.


It may be their natural habitat, but it's our habitat now. We won it fair and square.
 
captjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dbaggins: We are nowhere even close to a robust stable population of cougars.  At the current population all it would take is a major illness or bad fire season to put them back into endangered territory.  We have a marginally sufficient population, in maybe a dozen locations.   That is not a great situation.

You know, some big disease outbreak....


I don't know.  Back last New Years I was attacked by a cougar outside of wine shop.  I think it looked something like this...  
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't care for hunters that don't eat their kill. WTF is a "trophy"? I got them in sports and academics but shooting an animal, paying a taxidermist and sticking a head on a wall is incredibly stupid.

/ Kill it and grill it -- too bad Ted Nugent doesn't follow his own advice.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We're encroaching on THEIR natural habitat, you asshats.


The hotel bar?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a problem only because developers sold the shiat out of the Cascade foothils.
 
