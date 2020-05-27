 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   Incompetent sheriff, who was forced to hire someone to run his jail for him, demands the right to change the resulting "jail utopia" back into the drug fueled, violent hellhole it's supposed to be   (nola.com) divider line
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's it. Somebody get the lights.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy is trying to wrestle Joe Arpaios' mantle away from him.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cruelty is the point.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The thing is that it "pays" for scum like him to run the old pay to get out of jail card.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's very simple in the eyes of someone like this. He wants to hurt people and he's supposed to be able to hurt criminals. It's like, half the point of the job. If you take away all of his socially discarded playthings, he'll have to go back to cutting up hookers in order to make himself hard.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just curious, what does it benefit him to run the jail?

Also lol at this:
Gusman claims that if he reaches near-total compliance, even a single burnt-out lightbulb could put him out of reach of fulfilling the consent decree because one paragraph requires inmates to be in lighted cells.

Replace them with LED's, walk through the building every once in a while. Swap them if they're dead. Job done.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: It's very simple in the eyes of someone like this. He wants to hurt people and he's supposed to be able to hurt criminals. It's like, half the point of the job. If you take away all of his socially discarded playthings, he'll have to go back to cutting up hookers in order to make himself hard.


If you know of a better way to maintain an erection I am all ears.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But it's a science experiment!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Toastee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You likely can't use LED bulbs in prison's they could do interesting things with the power electronics in the base.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Toastee: You likely can't use LED bulbs in prison's they could do interesting things with the power electronics in the base.


You are talking out your ass
 
