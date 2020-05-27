 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1972, the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) agreements were signed. Afterwards, the Proposed Experiments for Possibly Preventing Extermination or Ruin were sadly not as successful   (history.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage, Cold War, Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev, U.S. President Richard Nixon, Soviet Union, Nuclear weapon, summit meeting, Leonid Brezhnev, American public's mind  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 11:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP PEPPER POTTS
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the Political Exercises in Negating International Suicide and the Verifiable Anti-Global Indiscriminate Nuke Accords are still banging away?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a teenager at the time, and I remember thinking that maybe we wouldn't blow ourselves up after all.

And here we are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History Channel? So there were aliens involved in that treaty? I KNEW IT!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be in the minority, but I liked SALT II better.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the Soviets.  You knew who they were, they were easy to hate, they were red (about something) all the time.  They made some cool looking planes during the 80's.

The Soviets were predictable.  And they had some really neat propaganda art.  It was easy to make cool popcorn movies out of "hating the Russians" (Top Gun, Red Dawn, Rocky IV).

I mean, they never did ACTUALLY nuke us.  And it was better than having Putin running half the world for 20 years....
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I may be in the minority, but I liked SALT II better.


Sodium Boogaloo
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: So the Political Exercises in Negating International Suicide and the Verifiable Anti-Global Indiscriminate Nuke Accords are still banging away?


No, because the Continuing to Unify Nuclear Nations by Intelligently Limiting Nuclear Gasification by Usual Speeches is taking longer than expected.

Don't worry though, the Backing Limiting Overstock of Weapons by Judicious Oversimplification of Balking talks are going to explode any minute now.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Global Alliance for Reducing Long-range Inter Continentals and the Global Initiative for New Green Earth Renewal would like to have a word near the spice rack.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and trump withdrew from them.
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Push It! Push It real good.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I may be in the minority, but I liked SALT II better.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I also enjoyed the SALT II, Nuclear Boogaloo...

/Where's my Ulan-Ude Crew?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.