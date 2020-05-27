 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   What can the Isle of Eigg teach us about building a new economy? Well, it's got to come before the chickens come home to roost   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's all well and good, but what can the Isle of Islay teach us about building a whisky economy?
 
jimpoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Isle of Eigg
Youtube YzIguTRN7Rk
 
shaggai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doesn't Prince Charles own a town like this?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jimpoz: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YzIguTRN​7Rk]


That's where I learned everything I know about the Isle of Eigg.
 
