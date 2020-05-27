 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Finding the lowest power possible for a carrier F-35 launch sounds a lot like something Calvin's dad would would come up with   (thedrive.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.


Engineers like to see a pile of really expensive junk fired into the water by catapult as much as the next nerd.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.


The Navy has been bitten hard in the ass using just math in the past.  They test everything, and they are correct to do so.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.

The Navy has been bitten hard in the ass using just math in the past.  They test everything, and they are correct to do so.


True enough. Though, you'd think that given that, maybe they'd improve their hiring pool too...
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about that A-6 cold-cat video.  Looked like it was doing okay... and then.  Engine blew?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guy I worked with told me about how as a teenager, he took his dad's truck around a curve pretty fast.  Then wanted to see if he could do it faster. He could. Then he wanted to see if he could do it faster.  He could.  Then he wanted to see if he could do it faster. He couldn't.

I asked what he was thinking.  He said he wanted to see how fast he could go.  I said "at some point you had to realize you were gonna reach a point where you couldn't make it, right?"
He shrugs and says "I was 16."
 
maxx2112
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFH:  sounds a lot like something Calvin's dad would would come up with


I understood stood that reference dot gif


/ I've got a bridge to rebuild build
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.

Engineers like to see a pile of really expensive junk fired into the water by catapult as much as the next nerd.


If I was in the Navy, I probably would have gotten in so much trouble launching shiat off the cat. "Hey, grab that old steel desk from the maintenance shop, we are gonna try something!"

/Go Army
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That needs to be a carnival ride.

/carnie straps you in
//cross your fingers
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um, Why would you need to know this?
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fursecution: I'm more curious about that A-6 cold-cat video.  Looked like it was doing okay... and then.  Engine blew?


Is that a JATO bottle that falls off before the ejections?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.


You get the data for the math from the tests.  Funny how it works that way.

You can make an estimate that is usually pretty good beforehand but you get the actual data from the tests.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Guy I worked with told me about how as a teenager, he took his dad's truck around a curve pretty fast.  Then wanted to see if he could do it faster. He could. Then he wanted to see if he could do it faster.  He could.  Then he wanted to see if he could do it faster. He couldn't.

I asked what he was thinking.  He said he wanted to see how fast he could go.  I said "at some point you had to realize you were gonna reach a point where you couldn't make it, right?"
He shrugs and says "I was 16."


When I was young, my father told me that they figured out bridge weight limits by driving heavier and heavier trucks over them until they broke.  That made sense to me at the time.
 
scott4long
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fursecution: I'm more curious about that A-6 cold-cat video.  Looked like it was doing okay... and then.  Engine blew?


Classic power-on stall.  If the pilot had gotten the nose down, he might have recovered enough airspeed to stay aloft.  Not sure if he didn't have enough control authority to do push the nose over, or if he just froze and made a bad decision.  It looks like he pulled the nose up, so it's likely the second reason.  As for the object that dropped and made a big splash, maybe that was ordinance that he jettisoned to recover weight?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doesn't the Navy have any of these catapults set up on land? You know, to test this stuff without flinging expensive aircraft into the ocean?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scott4long: As for the object that dropped and made a big splash, maybe that was ordinance that he jettisoned to recover weight?


It's interesting that that's when things really went sideways.

NutWrench: Doesn't the Navy have any of these catapults set up on land? You know, to test this stuff without flinging expensive aircraft into the ocean?


Would flinging them off a cliff be significantly better?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Math is classified.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Doesn't the Navy have any of these catapults set up on land? You know, to test this stuff without flinging expensive aircraft into the ocean?


It's hard to simulate the motion of the ocean on that scale.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: wejash: hubiestubert: For testing purposes, they kind of need that information, though you'd think that engineers could just do the math on that one.

Engineers like to see a pile of really expensive junk fired into the water by catapult as much as the next nerd.

If I was in the Navy, I probably would have gotten in so much trouble launching shiat off the cat. "Hey, grab that old steel desk from the maintenance shop, we are gonna try something!"

/Go Army


I've seen a video where they did a cat shot with a car.
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All planes drop below the flight deck after launch on acoonthis one looked worse as the ship's bow rose just after he cleared the flight deck.
 
