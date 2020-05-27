 Skip to content
(ESPN)   If you were going to read one uplifting story this week, this should be it. Tag is for the kid, the parents, and the chess coach   (espn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Chess, 8-year-old Tani Adewumi, Shawn Martinez, Kayode Adewumi, aggressive style of play, Boko Haram, risky move, kids' bedroom  
nyseattitude
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Screw you subby! I'm perfectly happy being miserable
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice. Way to go, kid, good job.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was the good thing I needed to see today

Thanks subby. Good find.

And good for Tani.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a good way to wrap up the evening.  Nice story.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cheering for you kid
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I present to you the people trump wants to protect you from.
 
