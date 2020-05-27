 Skip to content
(Jim Backus)   Oh, sure, now they tell us   (safetyandhealthmagazine.com)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't take any chances. It's the remedy I've taken from being a schoolboy and having whiskey and honey with lemon shoved at me the moment I got anywhere near a cough, and I've avoided the 'Rona so far, so anecdotally, it didn't hurt. And it kept me inside. Maybe if more of these idjits complaining about barbershops and grocery stores without masks were a bit tiddled, they'd be more inclined to stay inside and STFU...
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In contrast, a typical drink is only 0.01% to 0.03% alcohol

What are they drinking, Mormon Extra Extra Lite beer?

/Probably got effect on BAC and ABV mixed up.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But it does protect us from relatives...
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The findings were announced by the NIAAA.

NIAAA, NIAAA, NIA NIAAAAAAAAAA NIAAA....
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What do Experts know. Better safe than sorry.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fine, alcohol won't protect us.  But, you what else, being a know-it-all won't make you any friends.
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But huffing hand sanitizer will.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More independent tests are needed and I need more limes.
 
Yawp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nope drinking alcohol won't protect you but I have it on good authority that bleach and UV lights will.
 
