 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fallacious)   Were they trying to be dirty? "mounted," "position," "head," "creams," "piece," "nailed," "wood." Oh, and "rough faced shag"   (collection.pukeariki.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have long suspected that bird aficionados are either the most innocent naifs, or they have a collective ribald sense of humor.
I submit the tit and the booby as two exhibits.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do not reproduce without permission from Puke Ariki.

In fact, just don't reproduce at all, please.

/ Since it's NZ, I'm guessing the name is pronounced like "Pook-eh" or something.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I have long suspected that bird aficionados are either the most innocent naifs, or they have a collective ribald sense of humor.
I submit the tit and the booby as two exhibits.


Dickcissel
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I bought that for my buddy's mom he would smack me when I told him what I got for her.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't wanna visit a place called puke.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Phalacrocorax carunculatus sounds pretty dirty to me.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not my fault - I was trying to grow a lockdown beard :(
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.