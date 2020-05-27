 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Now that New York courts are starting to reopen, here come the coronavirus lawsuits   (pix11.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine the lawsuits against the big party places that opened in defiance of state guidelines.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Imagine the lawsuits against the big party places that opened in defiance of state guidelines.



<grumpy cat good.gif>
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldernell: Imagine the lawsuits against the big party places that opened in defiance of state guidelines.


Who would sue, other than the government?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You can store 6 extra bodies in 'Mom's Attic'!"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess Ray Brent Marsh is back in the business.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Were the U-Haul trucks refrigerated?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's going to be glorious when the plague rat business owners start getting sued en masse
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: oldernell: Imagine the lawsuits against the big party places that opened in defiance of state guidelines.

Who would sue, other than the government?


Anyone who got sick there. "You told me it was safe but you and your staff weren't wearing masks and I got the 'rona."
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine getting sued as a Marine after Iwo Jima or Army soldiers after securing the beachheads at Normandy - this is what our front-line medical workers face after fighting this pandemic for months!  Scum-sucking lawyers are going to seminars to sue for Covid!  We need to stop this as a nation, several states have passed laws against this travesty!
 
