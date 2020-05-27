 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Swiss brothels to forego the kink, will now limit customers to 2 positions to minimize coronavirus risk, 'doggy style' and 'reverse cowgirl', are now the only two options   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 8:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will prove a great boon for the struggling brothel Visages de Beurre.  Get laide!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Still, they have brothels...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Duh.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasn't there research about coronavirus being transmitted by farts?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The plan has some holes in it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, if you've got to pick two....
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Say NO to Coronavirus!*


*herpes still ok
 
gnosis301
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I prefer amazon position, myself.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Wasn't there research about coronavirus being transmitted by farts?


Yes, by a Japanese team of scientists...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Butt stuff extra.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn and I was hoping for some DVDA action this weekend.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But then how will you kiss?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if you put a plastic bag over their head?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No Arabian goggles? No Alabama Hotpocket? No Cleveland steamer? No alligator farkhouse? No flying camel? No hot Karl? What about a BJ?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about GOLDEN showers? They're STERILE!

Sad!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Nurglitch: Wasn't there research about coronavirus being transmitted by farts?

Yes, by a Japanese team of scientists...

[i.imgur.com image 440x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


So much for my productivity for a while.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hot Carl still ok?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Improvise
Adapt
Overcum
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gloryholes suddenly the go-to method.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are other positions?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Gloryholes suddenly the go-to method.


Protip:  it's ALWAYS a dude
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doggy really isn't safe either because the one on top can breath COVID-19 on to the bottom.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: No Arabian goggles? No Alabama Hotpocket? No Cleveland steamer? No alligator farkhouse? No flying camel? No hot Karl? What about a BJ?


No whistlin' bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin' kitty chaser?
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Smoking GNU: Gloryholes suddenly the go-to method.

Protip:  it's ALWAYS a dude


If you can't tell, does it really matter?
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hot Carl still ok?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm fine, thanks for asking!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Smoking GNU: Gloryholes suddenly the go-to method.

Protip:  it's ALWAYS a dude


Well yeah, he's sticking his dick through the hole.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Doggy really isn't safe either because the one on top can breath COVID-19 on to the bottom.


What if the one on the bottom isn't breathing, safe, right?
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Switzerland, "reverse cowgirl" is known as "reluctant milkmaid". Or, so I've heard.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Butt stuff extra.


The virus can be spread through feces.
Sorry.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: In Switzerland, "reverse cowgirl" is known as "reluctant milkmaid". Or, so I've heard.


I appreciate the multicultural exposure this social media platform promotes.

Thank you for your service.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
.
.
.
So I guess centipede is out?
.
.
.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
96 should be okay too.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So no Sneaky Raccoon? No more Smiling Monkey? No Asparagus Tickler, no Red Baron, no Flying Monkey, no Bolivian Army Maneuver?
It is indeed a good day to die.
 
Keethera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually, that could probably work.  Assuming all persons involved wore masks and used condoms.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All the sheep in the Alps are just a little bit more uncertain today.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read that as 'brothers' at first and was reeeally confused there for a couple seconds.

I can already sense I should not press Add Comment.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
SBinRR: Prank Call of Cthulhu: No Arabian goggles? No Alabama Hotpocket? No Cleveland steamer? No alligator farkhouse? No flying camel? No hot Karl? What about a BJ?

No whistlin' bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin' kitty chaser?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lochsteppe: But then how will you kiss?


That's why I don't kiss them on the mouth.

cheese-magnet.comView Full Size
 
