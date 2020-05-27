 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   New whistleblower complaint says Facebook hasn't shared true information about the drug trade and other illegal activities it's allowing   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Social media, Crime, Heroin, Online pharmacy, Illegal drug trade, Morphine, Pharmacy, Drug  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe crack down on the pedophilia. That'd be a start.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Maybe crack down on the pedophilia. That'd be a start.


But Trump has so much fun with it
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know that Facebook plays with a full deck on anything.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And FB was so trustworthy before.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag tried to tell us but it got taken out for a boat ride
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Miss me yet?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the fascism dealers more than the drug dealers that bother me.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Mos eisley space port!
Youtube N7NjE3UXuP8
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since the police are responsible for keeping drug dealing off the streets and can't do it, it seems only fair that they would hold Facebook to the same standard.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Fark facebook stories made me go in and deactivate it as much as possible- it's a shame that I can't give it up without losing admin rights to the business page I manage though, but I can lock down a lot!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: It's the fascism dealers more than the drug dealers that bother me.


Theirs is a symbiotic relationship. Dealers fund the Fascists to ensure their access to the rubes goes on unimpeded. The Mafia used the method successfully for almost 50 years to survive in otherwise hostile political environments.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.


Drug dealing and white supremacy are largely coincident.

There was a documentary about the patriot patrols at the Southern border.  Their excuse for taking border patrol into their own hands was to stop drugs from entering the U.S.  The punchline was that meal team six was making and selling meth to fund their cosplay.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
moulderx1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Well, since the police are responsible for keeping drug dealing off the streets and can't do it, it seems only fair that they would hold Facebook to the same standard.


I think holding fb to the same level of kickbacks as law enforcement would be an equatible solution.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.



Please, stop getting news from Facebook. It just perpetuates lies and makes you look bad.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A consortium of Facebook insiders and critics filed a confidential whistleblower's complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, claiming the social media giant is aware of illegal activity on its platform

So stock manipulators.

Or should I be running to the SEC when I see drug dealers in my neighborhood.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Well, since the police are responsible for keeping drug dealing off the streets and can't do it, it seems only fair that they would hold Facebook to the same standard.


Police don't mess with the 1%.
Standard Operating Procedure for decades.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the "my surprised face" angle, leaving satisfied.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.


Glorious Golden Ass: koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.

Drug dealing and white supremacy are largely coincident.

There was a documentary about the patriot patrols at the Southern border.  Their excuse for taking border patrol into their own hands was to stop drugs from entering the U.S.  The punchline was that meal team six was making and selling meth to fund their cosplay.


That's why they should concentrate on shutting FB down for the illegal activities more so than simply bigotry.

The bigotry is more often than not a smokescreen for illicit and illegal activities - believe it or not, they'd rather you concentrate on the white supremacy aspect of their lives rather than the drug trade part.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, since the police are responsible for keeping drug dealing off the streets and can't do it, it seems only fair that they would hold Facebook to the same standard.


If there is anything that has truly been a terrific success, it's the drug war.  Bravo whistleblowers, bravo.

Of course, if Facebook reported the activity to the police and it resulted in arrests, oh boy.

MY FREEDUMBS! RACISM! WHY YOU HATE DEMOCRATS, FACEBOOK? MY PRIVACIES?!?
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.


Please, stop getting news from Facebook. It just perpetuates lies and makes you look bad.


That's not what Facebook says.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: These Fark facebook stories made me go in and deactivate it as much as possible- it's a shame that I can't give it up without losing admin rights to the business page I manage though, but I can lock down a lot!


You'd think, right?
I'm willing to bet that all of that info is still right there, just anonymized, but so thinly that if they wanted to backtrace they could.

/we did an in-office "anonymous survey on a third-party website" once when I was an employee. I grabbed my friend who was in the IT department and said "seriously, tell me, just HOW anonymous?" And he replied "Well, if we really wanted to, we could get the survey report and take each entry's time and cross-check that to our local network and see who accessed the survey website's IP at the same time."
//so imagine what a tech company like Facebook can do
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't give away a chicken on Facebook, but people can sell opioids and organize terrorist activities on FB?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, since the police are responsible for keeping drug dealing off the streets and can't do it, it seems only fair that they would hold Facebook to the same standard.


If you see something, say something.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: SVC_conservative: These Fark facebook stories made me go in and deactivate it as much as possible- it's a shame that I can't give it up without losing admin rights to the business page I manage though, but I can lock down a lot!

You'd think, right?
I'm willing to bet that all of that info is still right there, just anonymized, but so thinly that if they wanted to backtrace they could.

/we did an in-office "anonymous survey on a third-party website" once when I was an employee. I grabbed my friend who was in the IT department and said "seriously, tell me, just HOW anonymous?" And he replied "Well, if we really wanted to, we could get the survey report and take each entry's time and cross-check that to our local network and see who accessed the survey website's IP at the same time."
//so imagine what a tech company like Facebook can do


Yeah, definitely not perfect, just much as possible means you gotta spend more than 10 seconds to know it's me.

So, like, 15
 
TheYeti
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: SVC_conservative: These Fark facebook stories made me go in and deactivate it as much as possible- it's a shame that I can't give it up without losing admin rights to the business page I manage though, but I can lock down a lot!

You'd think, right?
I'm willing to bet that all of that info is still right there, just anonymized, but so thinly that if they wanted to backtrace they could.

/we did an in-office "anonymous survey on a third-party website" once when I was an employee. I grabbed my friend who was in the IT department and said "seriously, tell me, just HOW anonymous?" And he replied "Well, if we really wanted to, we could get the survey report and take each entry's time and cross-check that to our local network and see who accessed the survey website's IP at the same time."
//so imagine what a tech company like Facebook can do


So it was never actually anonymous, the company just told people that it was.  That was just lazy work on someone's part.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: You know, it kind of makes sense now. I have a sneaking suspicion Republicans have dangled the threat of investigations over Facebook's head if they dare interfere with the white supremacists, MAGAts, and fake news articles that also fester there. Facebook, of course, in turn knows the dirty secrets of several key Republicans no doubt, which has led to an uneasy dance and largely stalemate.


If only you would use your powers for good
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Please, stop getting news from Facebook. It just perpetuates lies and makes you look bad.


Every news source linked here on farkdotcom has a facebook page with the same articles and you don't have to throw away $5 to see them
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.