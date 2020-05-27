 Skip to content
(Chron)   The corona pandemic has made many American expats that moved to third world countries for cheap medical care realize that they live in third world countries with cheap healthcare   (chron.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm from Boston, but I am so thankful that I live in Israel -- a country with cheap, universal healthcare. Just like every other sane country in the world.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the plus side, you are a lot more likely to have access to a ventilator in the US.

On the minus side, you are a lot more likely to need one.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I, myself live in a third world country with dreadfully expensive health care that vanishes if you lose one of a dwindling number of good jobs.

/SO MUCH WINNING!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fireclown: I, myself live in a third world country with dreadfully expensive health care that vanishes if you lose one of a dwindling number of good jobs.

/SO MUCH WINNING!


Which state, though?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm a Canadian!

/Wiggum
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fireclown: I, myself live in a third world country with dreadfully expensive health care that vanishes if you lose one of a dwindling number of good jobs.

/SO MUCH WINNING!

Which state, though?


Paranoia
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm an expat and didn't even have to move
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Children, children. Where did you get the idea that a culture that calls you a "Consumer" was there to help you out?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're immigrants, not expats.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ITT people don't understand the term "third world"
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1. Mexico is not a 3rd world country

2. Mexico's health care system is up to par and quite modern. Many of their doctors train in the US. There's a reason so many Americans go their for medical procedures

3. Unlike in America, the right for Mexican citizens to have access to health care is in their Constitution, meaning that unlike fake "1st world" America, their citizens don't live in mortal fear of getting sick and needing hospitalization

4. Mexico's problems with Coronavirus is much like America's ... they've been sandbagged by a clueless and inept President who waited till it was way too late to take action

5. Subby and the modmins that green lit this are showing just how ignorant and racist they are
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fireclown: I, myself live in a third world country with dreadfully expensive health care that vanishes if you lose one of a dwindling number of good jobs.

/SO MUCH WINNING!

Which state, though?


Thanks for getting it.  I live in the Mid Atlantic.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're immigrants, not expats.


It's always been curious to me how I, a white Australian, frequently get labeled an "expat" here in the American Midwest, while that word never gets used to describe the Somali family next door.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah. Those Canadians that moved to Florida or Arizona are really getting nailed by this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Smoking GNU: fireclown: I, myself live in a third world country with dreadfully expensive health care that vanishes if you lose one of a dwindling number of good jobs.

/SO MUCH WINNING!

Which state, though?

Paranoia


In Parow Noord?

Is jy 'n doos van Bellville Oos?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting ready to retire to Canada as a permanent resident, but retaining US citizenship.   It's worth the extra taxes.   Bonus:   weather is better than Ohio's.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And we have the funds a doctor who won't say " we don't accept Medicare" here.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: And we have the funds a doctor who won't say " we don't accept Medicare" here.


Find  mr phone not funds
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: Tr0mBoNe: They're immigrants, not expats.

It's always been curious to me how I, a white Australian, frequently get labeled an "expat" here in the American Midwest, while that word never gets used to describe the Somali family next door.


I've always used expat to describe people whose employer sent them out-of-country for some finite period of time.  Immigrant is more of a permanent change.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still not sure where to retire to. Maryland is too expensive, Florida is where old people go to die. Alabama is, Alabama. West "by god" Virginia is too expensive. Costa Rica is nice but I don't want to live in a locked compound and drive a bullet proof four wheel drive vehicle. Tennessee has taxes on top of taxes. New York state is nice but something isn't right somewhere.
 
