Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police respond to protest of police brutality with more police brutality??

Color me shocked.
/Not shocked at all.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Police respond to protest of police brutality with more police brutality??

Color me shocked.
/Not shocked at all.


I'm sorry, I don't see color.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys (and me, actually) make fun of people who open carry at protests. But they don't get pushed around so easily.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

I agree 100%.  I've vowed to start bringing my AR to treehugger stuff.  We picked the wrong side of this gun/no gun thing.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!


They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the next protest will include the AR15s. Peaceful assembly did not work.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That settles it, guns it is.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I would love to see the NRA scramble on why a weapons ban is a good thing again, this would be a terrible idea.

White w/guns = "True Patriots"
Any other skin color w/guns = thugs, gang members, paramilitary groups.......
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.


Reminds me of this journalist
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!


Fark user imageView Full Size


They shot these at protestors last night too.
https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewmann​i​x
 
JNowe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!


It's almost as if there were a multitude of people posting on Fark, each having different opinions about things.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: croesius: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.

Reminds me of this journalist
[Fark user image 425x588]


Of course it does, Skippy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: You guys (and me, actually) make fun of people who open carry at protests. But they don't get pushed around so easily.


Great idea. Guns always make a tense standoff better.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!


Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Police are really brave when they're nonchalantly brutalizing unarmed protestors or shooting handcuffed men point-blank because they "feared for their safety", but their assholes pucker up and their testicles retract into their abdomens whenever there's a real possibility they could get killed if they step out of line. Bring your AR-15.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?


A bunch of black panther protestors carried guns at a protest in Georgia a couple weeks ago and no one really bothered them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

[Fark user image 425x566]

They shot these at protestors last night too.
https://mobile.twitter.com/andrewmanni​x


That's penis butt plug
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems to me that the protesters SHOULD be showing up heavily armed.

Something tells me the pigs won't be so down to escalate violence when they are out numbered AND out gunned.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!


The same people that don't trust the police and the military want only the police and the military to have guns.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?


By historical precedent? They'll cower and hide during the protest, then afterwards demand stronger gun control legislation.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

The same people that don't trust the police and the military want only the police and the military to have guns.


Have you ever met an actual leftist?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The other big difference between the protests is Meal Team 6 needed to go home in time for dinner. If they were committed to stay as long as the protestors in Minneapolis, it may have gotten bloody.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?

A bunch of black panther protestors carried guns at a protest in Georgia a couple weeks ago and no one really bothered them.


Let's see them bring an effigy to burn, and push their way into a government building, before we say that works.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Frank N Stein: You guys (and me, actually) make fun of people who open carry at protests. But they don't get pushed around so easily.

Great idea. Guns always make a tense standoff better.

[img.ifunny.co image 800x944]


You know what hasn't happened to people protesting while carrying guns?  They haven't been gassed and beaten.  How about you learn something from that?  Use your rights or lose them.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Drawing Board: Erebus1954: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

The same people that don't trust the police and the military want only the police and the military to have guns.

Have you ever met an actual leftist?


Yeah, he was with a group of true Scotsmen.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

croesius: Frank N Stein: croesius: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.

Reminds me of this journalist
[Fark user image 425x588]

Of course it does, Skippy.


I was wondering how to respond to that sadly obvious "Here's something only tangentially related... let's change the subject" post. Other than the word "journalist" there's no commonality whatsoever. Weak.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No. If people the cops already hate bring guns to demonstrations, they'll be gunned down like dogs.
Getting away with public brandishing ate "peaceful demonstrations" is a white, right wing thing.
Don't even DREAM of trying it if you ain't white.
The pigs have no fear of your guns whatsoever - and whether they tolerate them depends ENTIRELY on who you are.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suddenly, half of Fark is now browsing r/weekendgunnit.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unless you plan on shooting somebody, leave the guns at home.

Just because oathkeepers and covidiots are huge pansies that have to march around hugging their rifles like security blankets in public doesn't mean everyone else has to be.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?


They acted well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: croesius: Frank N Stein: croesius: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.

Reminds me of this journalist
[Fark user image 425x588]

Of course it does, Skippy.

I was wondering how to respond to that sadly obvious "Here's something only tangentially related... let's change the subject" post. Other than the word "journalist" there's no commonality whatsoever. Weak.


...

I just thought that journalist who confused ear plugs with bullets was humorous. I'm not trying to change the topic. Lighten up.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flashlight: inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?

They acted well.


[Fark user image image 850x477]


That guy's gonna get the COVID.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Unless you plan on shooting somebody, leave the guns at home.

Just because oathkeepers and covidiots are huge pansies that have to march around hugging their rifles like security blankets in public doesn't mean everyone else has to be.


And while we're at it, we should take a good hard look at disarming the working class.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flashlight: inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?

They acted well.


[Fark user image 850x477]


See above. Also, BP, I like the SCAR but please lose the tacticool. Don't look like those conservative losers.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: croesius: Frank N Stein: croesius: ski9600: That sort of thing should not be necessary in this era.  Including the tear gas part.  What's next, rubber bullets? multiple tasers?

No, in fact the Mayor of Minneapolis has given a response and nowhere in that response did it say the Police should defend the city.  He needs to stop this shiat right now!

They already are firing rubber bullets at journalists and cameramen. UnicornRiot had a live stream going well into the night. Reports of police shooting a marker round into a man's eye, when a journalist approached to aid him, he was shot as well. Also word of police firing through glass at people hiding in bus kiosks.

Reminds me of this journalist
[Fark user image 425x588]

Of course it does, Skippy.

I was wondering how to respond to that sadly obvious "Here's something only tangentially related... let's change the subject" post. Other than the word "journalist" there's no commonality whatsoever. Weak.


It's great because that user often trots out the "You cain't prove I'm trolling!!!" line for his threadsh*ts.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Flashlight: inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?

They acted well.


[Fark user image 850x477]

See above. Also, BP, I like the SCAR but please lose the tacticool. Don't look like those conservative losers.


Why have a 3k gun with no optics?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Unless you plan on shooting somebody, leave the guns at home.

Just because oathkeepers and covidiots are huge pansies that have to march around hugging their rifles like security blankets in public doesn't mean everyone else has to be.


At a protest, you have one side armed and geared up for a fight.  The other is not.  Why would you not want to even that out a little?
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: And while we're at it, we should take a good hard look at disarming the working class.


A lot easier to brainwash gun nuts into being slavish servants of Trump.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Emotion and tension ran high as demonstrations became unruly, with windows damaged, graffiti sprayed and a police car vandalized.

Maybe don't do those things.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: inglixthemad: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

Welp conservatives set the stage. You don't see cops tear gassing white conservatives being squeaky wheels. I wonder how they'll react to a bunch of black, brown, yellow, and durty libs carrying guns?

A bunch of black panther protestors carried guns at a protest in Georgia a couple weeks ago and no one really bothered them.


Neither the black panthers or the conservative protests involved destruction of property.  But these idiots wee fine up until they started rioting and destroying stuff.  Funny how the idiots here missed that little detail.  That is the difference.  And rioting like they did isnt helping their cause.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: skozlaw: Unless you plan on shooting somebody, leave the guns at home.

Just because oathkeepers and covidiots are huge pansies that have to march around hugging their rifles like security blankets in public doesn't mean everyone else has to be.

At a protest, you have one side armed and geared up for a fight.  The other is not.  Why would you not want to even that out a little?


Because that would make you a coviod idiot Trump-supporter with a small penis. The real genius huge-penis Biden-electing energy is getting your ass beat and your protest ignored.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: Frank N Stein: You guys (and me, actually) make fun of people who open carry at protests. But they don't get pushed around so easily.

Great idea. Guns always make a tense standoff better.

[img.ifunny.co image 800x944]

You know what hasn't happened to people protesting while carrying guns?  They haven't been gassed and beaten.  How about you learn something from that?  Use your rights or lose them.


I've seen those protests. I noticed something else about the people in those open carry protests. It's white on the tip of my tongue.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Dr Jack Badofsky: LOL

Fark:  You don't need your own gunz.  The police will protect you!

Also Fark:  The police are scumbags, they won't protect you!

The same people that don't trust the police and the military want only the police and the military to have guns.


If it makes you feel any better, we don't trust hayseed meth addled racists either.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Emotion and tension ran high as demonstrations became unruly, with windows damaged, graffiti sprayed and a police car vandalized.

Maybe don't do those things.

Maybe don't do those things.


Maybe don't murder a man in police custody.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#BlackGunsMatter

Rather than throwing glass bottles at the police, you get armed and peacefully walk to the court house until an arrest warrant is issued for the 4 officers involved.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Emotion and tension ran high as demonstrations became unruly, with windows damaged, graffiti sprayed and a police car vandalized.

Maybe don't do those things.

Maybe don't do those things.


The Black Bloc is always going to show up to these things to spite their own faces. Plus bored yahoos looking to kick off.
 
