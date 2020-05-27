 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Having a shoe fetish is old and busted, having a flip-flop fetish that makes you steal 100 pairs from the neighbors homes to use in randy romps with yourself is the new weirdness   (nypost.com) divider line
    Weird, Flip-flops, Shoe, CCTV footage, Sandal, Crime, alleged footwear fetishist, Criminal law  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ftfa: "ravaging his sole mates..." I didn't think the English language was made for that sentence.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a cat, actually.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be some very awkward prison conversations with this guy, "so.. what are you in for?".
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


// Please don't have sex with rice.
// At least cook it and let it cool first.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shoe fetish? Having a foot fetish is weird, but what if you have a fondness for women with big feet (over size 10 shoe)? Asking for a friend.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.pinimg.com image 500x588]


Suspect armed with a camera and an Academy Award.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I keep getting mixed signals from my flip flops on love.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I keep getting mixed signals from my flip flops on love.


You thought they were gonna flip ya but they turned out to be a flop?
Happens.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: cowgirl toffee: I keep getting mixed signals from my flip flops on love.

You thought they were gonna flip ya but they turned out to be a flop?
Happens.


Its sad, but they are my only shoes who talk to me.  (   ._.)
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: There will be some very awkward prison conversations with this guy, "so.. what are you in for?".


Sadly, that would be the last awkward conversation I've had in prison. Don't get me started. Last time included the terms 'hog tied' 'security guards' and nine inch nails
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: TappingTheVein: There will be some very awkward prison conversations with this guy, "so.. what are you in for?".

Sadly, that would be the last awkward conversation I've had in prison. Don't get me started. Last time included the terms 'hog tied' 'security guards' and nine inch nails


*least
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't see any Crocs there...clearly the man has standards.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
it's just rude...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Serious Post on Serious Thread: TappingTheVein: There will be some very awkward prison conversations with this guy, "so.. what are you in for?".

Sadly, that would be the last awkward conversation I've had in prison. Don't get me started. Last time included the terms 'hog tied' 'security guards' and nine inch nails

*least


Also, you never ask 'what are you in for'. You ask 'what are you accused of'.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: There will be some very awkward prison conversations with this guy, "so.. what are you in for?".


"and causing a disturbance"
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bought these at Krispy Kreme. They came with a glazed doughnut. You can only get them when the 'Hot Light' turns pink.
I am not going to throw stones at anyone's fetish. As long as it does not involve non-consesual farm animals, I'm good with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
terminationshok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"he was also found guilty of possessing a digital transceiver without permission"
Wat?
 
