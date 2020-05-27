 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Beside the tattoos, his biggest life mistake was stealing a Saturn (with mugshot goodness)   (ksdk.com) divider line
28
2 hours ago  
Missouri - it's believed VanDoren then got out of the car and into a 2007 Saturn Aura in the parking lot.

I'm home and fine, I swear! *checks outside* And my car's still here.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
ink like that says the grand jury inquest will be a cake walk if you 86 them.
 
wejash
1 hour ago  
When guys with neck tats steal your car, don't run in the street to block their escape.

Unless you always wanted a print of your face in the hood.
 
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
A different kind of criminal.
 
iamskibibitz
1 hour ago  
At first I was like, "holy crap, someone stole Saturn?". Then I saw the "a".
 
SirEattonHogg
1 hour ago  
Is that like the equivalent of an armed robbery of a Dollar Tree?
 
dittybopper
1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could have stolen Uranus.
 
Veloram
1 hour ago  
Marilyn Manson and that dude from Workaholics discovered meth together?
 
fonebone77
1 hour ago  
That article was very confusing.
 
eKonk
1 hour ago  
Say what you will about Saturn, I still have a thing for the Sky Redline.
 
Uranus
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Could be worse.  Could have stolen Uranus.


a mutha could try
a mutha would cry
 
lenfromak
56 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: A different kind of criminal.


Having served on a grand jury, I am convinced that most criminals aren't that different from these geniuses.
 
My Sober Alt
54 minutes ago  
How does one steal a Saturn?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
53 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: How does one steal a Saturn?
[Fark user image image 850x566]


With a badge, obviously
 
Somaticasual
51 minutes ago  
Now, to be fair, Panzer Dragoon was worth it.

//Daytonnnnaaa ♪♪♪
 
Resident Muslim
50 minutes ago  
Wait, someone expected to make a getaway in a Saturn?!
 
KingBiefWhistle
50 minutes ago  

eKonk: Say what you will about Saturn, I still have a thing for the Sky Redline.


Maybe I'm a sucker but I always thought the Skys looked really nice
 
Schmerd1948
48 minutes ago  
But at least the showed up in a stolen Dodge Dart. Classy!
 
probesport
38 minutes ago  

eKonk: Say what you will about Saturn, I still have a thing for the Sky Redline.


Based on the styling it's quite a sharp car but on the performance side, it's a car.
 
Supadope
36 minutes ago  
Everybody loves a 3-way!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
35 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: How does one steal a Saturn?
[Fark user image 850x566]


With a boat.
 
MythDragon
29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: A different kind of criminal.


all together?
 
MythDragon
28 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: How does one steal a Saturn?
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Its not like the cops could catch you.
 
peachpicker
28 minutes ago  
You laugh, but we had a Saturn Aura and that car was super dependable. Only ever left me sitting once, last spring, when the alternator popped out, and that was after about 176k miles. I wrecked it in the fall, and felt terrible about it. Ol' Bumblebeef deserved a better send-off...
 
OkieDookie
23 minutes ago  
Good news. Stealing a Saturn does not count as grand theft auto.
 
DippityDoo
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This story make Saturn sad....
 
Gleeman
9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Could be worse.  Could have stolen Uranus.


I dunno she looks like she might be into that kind of thing.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
7 minutes ago  
Let me tell you.
That is a tier 2 automobile in Jefferson county Missouri.
Fire Chiefs get those when the police chief get a new car.
 
