(AP News) A new poll says half of Americans would get a COVID vaccine. The other half say "It's in Thanos' hands now"
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
Drago voice:  If they die... they die.
 
bifster
1 hour ago  
Exluddite
1 hour ago  
chucklessovietly.jpg
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Half? Damn, them Trumpers are gonna take it to the grave.
 
Bowen
1 hour ago  
I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.
 
Sorelian's Ghost
1 hour ago  
If it was only so easy to snap my fingers and have those idiots disappear.
 
LadySusan
50 minutes ago  

Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.


That makes sense. I would volunteer for human trials. I'm old though so I'm not risking much.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
29 minutes ago  
Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.
 
DippityDoo
28 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.

That makes sense. I would volunteer for human trials. I'm old though so I'm not risking much.


Me too! I'm in for it - hoping for a super power.

/Pew pew pew
 
MythDragon
27 minutes ago  
This pandemic will be over in a snap.
 
Subtonic
26 minutes ago  

Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.


Just enough time for Bill Gates to get is microchips in working order...
 
foo monkey
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
25 minutes ago  

Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.


Put me in this category.  I'll wait a few months unless they announce the side effect is it stiffens old farkers third leg deal.
 
whitefalcon79
24 minutes ago  
This would be a self-correcting problem... if a shiat-ton of healthcare and service workers weren't at risk of going down with them. At this point that's the only thing I'm still angry about.
 
ShavedOrangutan
20 minutes ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.


From what I understand (which isn't much beyond food tastes good and debt is bad), the reason there's no vaccine against the common cold is because it mutates so fast and there are so many strains constantly changing.

I believe there has also been discussion of a one size fits all vaccine for different types of viruses.  Kind of like car companies with common platforms, these viruses have different outward appearance, but are all really similar underneath.  The problem, again from what the three active cells in my brain understand, is that a vaccine like this would take a decade and billions of dollars to develop.  There's no financial incentive for individual companies to risk that.

/"A society grows great when old men plant trees who's shade they know they shall never sit in."
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
17 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.

From what I understand (which isn't much beyond food tastes good and debt is bad), the reason there's no vaccine against the common cold is because it mutates so fast and there are so many strains constantly changing.


Not only that, but the common cold rarely results in death.  It's more an inconvenience than a threat.
 
Madman drummers bummers
17 minutes ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.


While people have worked on such a thing, there just hasn't been the need or the will to pour vast amounts of money and other resources into solving a problem that's usually nothing more than a minor inconvenience. This is like saying in 1966, "Who says they'll get people to the moon? No one's been able to do it yet."
 
eagles95
15 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.

Put me in this category.  I'll wait a few months unless they announce the side effect is it stiffens old farkers third leg deal.


Same here.

Subtonic:
Just enough time for Bill Gates to get is microchips in working order...

Between Gates and Bezos they know all my browser history. Whatever man....just get the vaccine into my body
 
zang
13 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: LadySusan: Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.

That makes sense. I would volunteer for human trials. I'm old though so I'm not risking much.

Me too! I'm in for it - hoping for a super power.

/Pew pew pew


Every time I find myself thinking about doing something like that...well...  https://www.thesun.co​.uk/news/2917810/​elephant-man-drug-testing-trial-tgn141​2/ (Caution, necrotic finger tips.)
 
CarnySaur
12 minutes ago  

Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.


Same here.  If "Operation Warp Speed" came out with a vaccine this August, I'd stay away from it for a bit.
 
ShavedOrangutan
12 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: ShavedOrangutan: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.

From what I understand (which isn't much beyond food tastes good and debt is bad), the reason there's no vaccine against the common cold is because it mutates so fast and there are so many strains constantly changing.

Not only that, but the common cold rarely results in death.  It's more an inconvenience than a threat.


True, but just the loss of productivity would justify a long term investment in that type of vaccine.
 
bighairyguy
7 minutes ago  
Be careful what you wish for!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
7 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: ShavedOrangutan: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Who says they'll even get a vaccine? The common cold is usually caused by less virulent coronavirus strains, and no one has been able to solve that one yet.

From what I understand (which isn't much beyond food tastes good and debt is bad), the reason there's no vaccine against the common cold is because it mutates so fast and there are so many strains constantly changing.

Not only that, but the common cold rarely results in death.  It's more an inconvenience than a threat.


The "common cold" is like "cancer". It is not one thing at all. There are here hundreds of different types of viruses that give you symptoms. There is no vaccine because it is literally hundreds of different diseases. It is not because it is a thing that mutates super fast. And corona viruses are only a very small % of these.

Drawing a comparison between covid vaccines and antibodies with the "common cold" vaccines and antibodies is not grounded.
 
Yawp
6 minutes ago  
FTA: And 3 in 10 who don't want a vaccine don't fear getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.

My original reaction to this was: Sorry Ron White but you can fix stupid. But I really don't want people to die.
 
jjorsett
3 minutes ago  

whitefalcon79: This would be a self-correcting problem... if a shiat-ton of healthcare and service workers weren't at risk of going down with them. At this point that's the only thing I'm still angry about.


They would get vaccinated, thereby rendering them safe regardless of what anyone else does. And yes, I know there's a certain failure rate with vaccines. The vast majority would still be okay.
 
yakmans_dad
less than a minute ago  

Bowen: I wouldn't get it right away. There's a reason most vaccines take a decade to develop and it's not because Pfizer hates money. It takes that long to find a safety signal in a few thousand volunteers. I figure once it's been in a couple million people for a few months it's safe enough.


I have a friend who was one of the "victims"of the older style vaccines.  He lost the use of an arm to the Swine Flu vaccines of 1974.  Still, the wife and I dutifully get the vaccines. Flu. Shingles. Pneumonia. Hepatitis.

Pincushions R Us.
 
