(CarBuzz)   Farmer : 1 Prick : 0   (carbuzz.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
shiatty headline stolen from the comments.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sorry subby, I'd call it a tie at best. It's not a field but a road.

I'm going to just call BS on this story without any additional information. If it was good enough for the web, that's good enough for me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

edmo: Sorry subby, I'd call it a tie at best. It's not a field but a road.

I'm going to just call BS on this story without any additional information. If it was good enough for the web, that's good enough for me.


No it's not - look at the second picture.  That's a farm gate that the guy drove through to park.  Now, it's not exactly fertile land right there, because that's obviously where all the farm equipment comes in and out.  But it's pretty clearly not public land.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's so sad that the British haven't yet developed the technology to share video and instead must resort to posting stills from the video accompanied by descriptive text.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hahahaha That's awesome
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poll: Was farmer right to spray slurry on parked car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
07X18 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, of all the videos to cut off right before we get a reaction from the driver who was obviously standing at the gate looking back and watching his precious car coated in fertilizer.
 
