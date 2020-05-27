 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   "Children make terrible tenants. The law doesn't allow me to discriminate against people on account of children, but I can tell you I would rather have a Great Dane for a tenant than a three-year-old"   (wric.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Justified. Dogs are far superior to children. And dogs tear up less.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean...I like kids....but he's not wrong.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dogs can only do so much damage. Kids have opposable thumbs which ups the ante of possible destruction.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Agree wholeheartedly. Our children are terrible tenants, I'd make them live outside if I could.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should be an obvious tag, not asinine.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Justified. Dogs are far superior to children. And dogs tear up less.


That's because dogs don't cry like people. The mostly use tears to clear foreign materials from their eyes. Children will tear up because the granola bar broke in half and other stupid shiat.
 
canary_on_a_landmine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Folks often forget that they were once children too.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)


I haven't lived in an apartment since the 90s but the last few I did had "cleaning deposits" irrespective of your life situation. You got it back if they didn't have to clean the apartment from whatever happened, animal or human.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would rent to people with little kids, either.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This woman was stupid for stating the truth.  Just say that their credit check wasn't sufficiently strong enough or some crap.  Share your jerky opinions with your friends instead of prospective tenants.  That's what I do.

Also - other landlords - You don't charge a pet deposit any more.  You charge 25 a month for each cat or dog.  You'll make 300 more per year for each animal, and if they've talked themselves into wanting the place you're renting, they'll talk themselves into the extra 25.  Which is often easy to manage for them than an extra 200 up front.  It's a great racket.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I would rent to people with little kids, either.


Woudn't!

/darn typos...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Justified. Dogs are far superior to children. And dogs tear up less.


No kidding!  Will a child get between me and a guy breaking in my home?  NO! That little human larvae will run behind me making me the primary target.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: You got it back if they didn't have to clean the apartment from whatever happened, animal or human.


Except that they ALWAYS find something they have to clean and replace.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sefert: This woman was stupid for stating the truth.  Just say that their credit check wasn't sufficiently strong enough or some crap.  Share your jerky opinions with your friends instead of prospective tenants.  That's what I do.

Also - other landlords - You don't charge a pet deposit any more.  You charge 25 a month for each cat or dog.  You'll make 300 more per year for each animal, and if they've talked themselves into wanting the place you're renting, they'll talk themselves into the extra 25.  Which is often easy to manage for them than an extra 200 up front.  It's a great racket.


Why not both?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)


So you're equating human beings with animals?

Stay classy.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If kids are tearing up property, blame the farking parents.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Agree wholeheartedly. Our children are terrible tenants, I'd make them live outside if I could.


Summer is here. Backyard camping - just make sure you turn off the sprinkler system, or work on your ability to pretend like it was an accident.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Property manager with ~4000 units here. Sure, kids bring issues but pets are far worse. I've had to replace flooring 100s of times over the last 15 years due to pet urine, never for kids. If I was to compare the cost of pet damage vs kid damage pets outcost kids about $1000 to $1.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 550x490]


At least they didn't paint over the vent registers and switch plates.

I hate lazy assholes that do that.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a renter's rights advocate, but I don't really object to 90% of what she said. She was just dumb enough to say it so blatantly.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
gar1013:

So you're equating human beings with animals?


Middle school biology was too complicated for you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
dailypicksandflicks.comView Full Size
 
Fark in the Wind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Agree wholeheartedly. Our children are terrible tenants, I'd make them live outside if I could.


They never help out with the rent or bills, either. Deadbeats is what they are
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I haven't heard of many dogs who lit things on fire then threw them onto the carpet to watch them burn, but I know I did.

/Don't rent to kid me
/Sorry, mom
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)

I haven't lived in an apartment since the 90s but the last few I did had "cleaning deposits" irrespective of your life situation. You got it back if they didn't have to clean the apartment from whatever happened, animal or human.


That's why I never ever pay my last two months rent. fark landlords and it costs them more to sue than just get the useless super to run a mop through the place and maybe a half assed coat of paint
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)

So you're equating human beings with animals?

Stay classy.


Human beings ARE animals.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
barnorama.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)


I've been working in the apartment business for a long time. I don't know if one or the other is worse, as far as damages go. I've seen plenty of damage from both.

Kids break shiat, write on walls, destroy carpets, and get noise complaints from other tenants. Pets basically do all that too, but instead of writing on the walls sometimes they claw apart doorjams and molding along the floors. Honestly, in every case it's ultimately the adults who are the issue - not the kids or pets. What kind of person lets their kids run around breaking shiat, disturbing other people, and doing other damaging stuff? The same kind of person who has their dog shiat and piss in the apartment instead of taking them outside.

Of course, that's also kinda beside the point. That's what security deposits are for, and also billing for additional damages. Pet fees and non-refundable deposits are just additional revenue for landlords. We could argue - and we do - that those extra fees pay for the additional supplies (like dog poop bags) and cleaning (like picking up the dog poop some people don't pick up), but that's BS. It's really just additional revenue for us.
 
canary_on_a_landmine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of folks who don't want to pay property taxes because they have no children.  It's everyone's best interest for an educated populace.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Had to help my step dad clean up and fix rentals for my entire childhood. He always said, "This is what puts food on our table."  It was damn lucky that we ever had a tenant that didn't destroy the place, and yes children were heavily responsible for that.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, if we castrated our children and subjected them to the other cruelties we inflict upon our pets, they'd probably not be so messy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 560x537]


This.   One of the grandkids was notorious for finding some marker in whatever house he was in and leaving his art on the walls.
 
Bat Galaxy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I'm a renter's rights advocate, but I don't really object to 90% of what she said. She was just dumb enough to say it so blatantly.


I don't think it was dumb of her to say such things, that's just free speech and I don't see how she could get in any trouble if that's all she did.

What's farked up of her was then actually discriminating against such people (and people with disabilities apparently) after complaining she's not legally allowed to.

/Her comment implying people with depression shouldn't be getting disability checks was way more offensive than her one about kids
 
jumac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reading the story she said she don't rent to people on welfare/disability.  How much people want to bet its cause most people on welfare/disability are also on section 8, meaning the city/state pays a part of their rent to the landlord. Meaning she has to pass yearly inspections on the places from the city for that money and she don't want to have to.

Which is funny one of my last landlord came out and told us he prefers having section 8 tenants.  As he know he get a part of the rent each month.  When we started renting we where on section 8, but over time we increase our income to not have to have it.  As soon as we got off it he started dropping hits that we need to move.  Repairs where slower then for people on section 8, etc.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: gar1013: edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)

So you're equating human beings with animals?

Stay classy.

Human beings ARE animals.


This is true. Also dogs and cats are way more useful than children. Children are a net loss no matter how you cut it. Cats are vermin exterminators or playful. And any not severely inbred dog is useful or fun. Kids? I'd rather kill self
 
raygundan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)

So you're equating human beings with animals?

Stay classy.


I think they were saying kids were worse than animals, not equating them.  Sheesh.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Justified. Dogs are far superior to children. And dogs tear up less.


Well, I don't know... but I think that we can all agree that dogs are far superior to cats, right?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jumac: Reading the story she said she don't rent to people on welfare/disability.  How much people want to bet its cause most people on welfare/disability are also on section 8, meaning the city/state pays a part of their rent to the landlord. Meaning she has to pass yearly inspections on the places from the city for that money and she don't want to have to.

Which is funny one of my last landlord came out and told us he prefers having section 8 tenants.  As he know he get a part of the rent each month.  When we started renting we where on section 8, but over time we increase our income to not have to have it.  As soon as we got off it he started dropping hits that we need to move.  Repairs where slower then for people on section 8, etc.


Absolutely this.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: BigNumber12: Agree wholeheartedly. Our children are terrible tenants, I'd make them live outside if I could.

Summer is here. Backyard camping - just make sure you turn off the sprinkler system, or work on your ability to pretend like it was an accident.


I think of it as a "Nature Simulator," replicating the way that 'unforeseen' events happen out in the wild. "Were you kids prepared for that to happen? No? Sounds like poor planning, then."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The actual problem is renters.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have a point I'm looking for a hose to rent right now, and have looked at over a dozen places so far. I can always tell which ones were last rented by people with children under 10 years old. That's also why many of the landlords around here are tearing up the carpet and even the hardwood flooring in their places and putting in ceramic tile - everywhere. Hard-fired rock is a real b*tch to destroy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark in the Wind: BigNumber12: Agree wholeheartedly. Our children are terrible tenants, I'd make them live outside if I could.

They never help out with the rent or bills, either. Deadbeats is what they are


Quite the opposite. My days are spent going around the house, turning off lights and fans.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Christ, who held the gun to his head and forced him into being a landlord? Has anyone seen a tiny violin laying around?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bought my house at a $30,000 discount due to cat damage.

The carpets were soaked in cat pee.  I had to replace some of the subfloor and water seal the rest.  I had to replace the doors because the bottoms touched the carpets.  The walls needed to be covered in Kilz and repainted.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Over the years, we've had to pay pet deposits over and over because "cats tear up apartments." I always asked how much the kid deposit was and got weird looks. Apparently, kids are an exception not because of law but because the other rule is bullshiat.

All you have to do is look back to your childhood. Who did more damage, you or the pets?(none of you males need to answer)


I don't know man, even in my most rambunctious youth, I never chewed a hole through my parent's bedroom door, repeatedly.
Over the course of years.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sefert: This woman was stupid for stating the truth.  Just say that their credit check wasn't sufficiently strong enough or some crap.  Share your jerky opinions with your friends instead of prospective tenants.  That's what I do.

Also - other landlords - You don't charge a pet deposit any more.  You charge 25 a month for each cat or dog.  You'll make 300 more per year for each animal, and if they've talked themselves into wanting the place you're renting, they'll talk themselves into the extra 25.  Which is often easy to manage for them than an extra 200 up front.  It's a great racket.


This guy land lords. Hey, what's the secret to finding crack heads that know just enough building maintenance to be plausible workers?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.