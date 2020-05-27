 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Chinese state-run media call US threats of sanctions over Hong Kong 'nothingburger' but Hong Kong is 'baconator'   (foxnews.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America: "How dare China respond to peaceful protests with tear gas, clubs and rubber bullets. They should be like us and listen to their aggrieved minorities when they try to explain the injustices they're facing."

Meanwhile in Minneapolis:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, more tariffs coming
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pkjun: America: "How dare China respond to peaceful protests with tear gas, clubs and rubber bullets. They should be like us and listen to their aggrieved minorities when they try to explain the injustices they're facing."

Meanwhile in Minneapolis:

[Fark user image 425x239]


You're right.  We're amateurs compared to China if you really want to do a comparison.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: pkjun: America: "How dare China respond to peaceful protests with tear gas, clubs and rubber bullets. They should be like us and listen to their aggrieved minorities when they try to explain the injustices they're facing."

Meanwhile in Minneapolis:

[Fark user image 425x239]

You're right.  We're amateurs compared to China if you really want to do a comparison.


[Fark user image 780x439]
[Fark user image 850x551]


"America: Land of the free, home of not quite as much oppression as the most infamous single event in the world's most infamous totalitarian dictatorship"
 
