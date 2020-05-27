 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Used car dealer tried to upgrade from used cars to N95 masks. It didn't end well   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never met a used car dealer that wasn't a total piece of shiat. My father sold both of my brothers cars that didn't last a year. When I bought my first car he asked why I didn't buy from him. I told him I wanted a car that wasn't a piece of shiat.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, they install that TruCoat at the factory, there's nothin' we can do... but I'll talk to my boss.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. Department of Justice said Ronald Romano, 58, sought quick riches in late March when his Performance Supply LLC tried to sell 7 million of the 3M-branded masks to New York City's Office of Citywide Procurement for about 500% above the typical list price.

Dumbass tried to price gouge the government? What does he think he is, a defense contractor?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Art of the Deal?
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't cut in on Jared's money lulz.
 
