 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   COVID-19 takes a back seat as Karenovirus takes the lead. Latest hotspot: park where Karen is offended by "Mexican music" and is finally contained by everyone laughing at her. Bonus: the face of the guy with the fishing rods   (twitter.com) divider line
105
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

2183 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2020 at 8:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
White people suck.  Seriously, we're the worst.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this American enough for you Karen?

Tito & Tarantula - After Dark (Official Music Video)
Youtube n8cknKFwdJU
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mollari: Is this American enough for you Karen?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n8cknKFw​dJU]


Or how about this one (bonus, best audio from the movie, NSFW language)

Tito & Tarantula Fumando Marijuana
Youtube StejUuNvQ2M


Maybe Karen should join the Roaches and fumando?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you're going to take video of someone for purposes of making fun, may be best to stop yelling "bye!" right next to your phone.  Just a suggestion.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet she reeks of Franzia and tater tot grease.

With any luck, her version of hell will be filled with a million Mariachi bands all playing different songs so loud her ears bleed for eternity.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And by "American music" you just know she means gawd awful county music.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Music is international, if not universal.

I was just listening to a band from Switzerland.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's always some fat assed older white wench.  Why is that?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

require PDA: And by "American music" you just know she means gawd awful county music.


Country AND Western
Marty Robbins... (Long Version) "El Paso" 1959 with Lyrics
Youtube 7UVVS5-9HvA

Karen is jealous of Feleena
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mollari: Is this American enough for you Karen?

[YouTube video: Tito & Tarantula - After Dark (Official Music Video)]


She was just trying to get folks to play the Femmes, man...

Violent Femmes - American Music
Youtube I8KGHatrPWE
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

require PDA: And by "American music" you just know she means gawd awful county music.


The best American music.

Violent Femmes - American Music
Youtube I8KGHatrPWE
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Mollari: Is this American enough for you Karen?

[YouTube video: Tito & Tarantula - After Dark (Official Music Video)]

She was just trying to get folks to play the Femmes, man...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I8KGHatr​PWE]


Dude.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Music is international, if not universal.

I was just listening to a band from Switzerland.


Jeez, how loud were they playing?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like blasting Mexican music when I (white male) drive. Never been one to memorize lyrics or sing along. Now I can know I can piss off racists.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tengo una vaca lechera
No es una vaca cualquiera
Me da leche merengada
Ay, qué vaca tan salada...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am by no means a music fan. However, I do like the bright and happy trumpets that seem to be core components of Mexican music. (Now, I'm sure there's some somber Mexican musician harpsichordist out there disappointed I didn't mention their role in some weird sub-section of Mexican music I'm a racist for not knowing. Sorry.)

But, well, what can I say? I like bright happy horns, and Mexican music is my go-to for that sort of thing. Play on awesome Mexican musicians. Sorry about the idiot pseudo-patriot getting into your business.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It's always some fat assed older white wench.  Why is that?


Behold the quintessential trailer trash rural southern woman.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's so dumb she thinks Spanish sounding music is Mexican. Lol. It was probably bachata or salsa.. maybe a little merengue... Maybe some Paso doble or chacha. Maybe a little cumbia. Maybe it was calypso, conga or samba. Maybe it was flamenco or reggaeton. Maybe it was rumba...

My point is: she's a dumbass. I wish i could make our what kind of music was being played because I really doubt it was "mariachi" which is what Americans think all Mexican music is.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which right wing farker's wife is this?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with a Big Gulp, of course.  Maybe this is all an elaborate scam.  There can't be this many stereotypical white people running around.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question remains. Will Hobby Lobby fire her from her cashier position?
 
lisaann1961
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: White people suck.  Seriously, we're the worst.


Yeah, I cringed while watching this and thought, "Jesus, I hate being a fat middle-aged white woman.  She makes us ALL look bad."

I've gotta dye my hair purple or something, so people might realize that yes, I am a fat, middle-aged white woman, but I'm not THAT KIND of fat, middle-aged white woman.  SMDH.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Is this American enough for you Karen?

[YouTube video: Tito & Tarantula - After Dark (Official Music Video)]


Nope...go here for the Spanish version from Chingon ( they're the band in the clip, and you're welcome. )

https://youtu.be/3AcIJBjC-D8
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, now that you mention it - maybe we could use a good plague.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

require PDA: And by "American music" you just know she means gawd awful county music.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live next door to a mariachi band. Suck it up, Karen, and enjoy the music.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a person who lives in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, the loud ass music blaring late in to the night is a problem. But I've had the same problems in black and white neighborhoods. A lil respect goes a long ways, for everyone involved.
I'm sure that there was no provoking of the situation, prior to the video starting. We know there are zero trolls in real life, just on fark.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they didn't put this one on:

Ritchie Valens - La Bamba
Youtube jSKJQ18ZoIA
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her face should be the default "Karen" face. Like put it on t-shirts, bumper stickers...
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once upon, that fat disgusting heifer could have gotten away with this.  I hope that miserable twat spends the rest of her life apologizing and being shunned for the garbage person she is.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: As a person who lives in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, the loud ass music blaring late in to the night is a problem. But I've had the same problems in black and white neighborhoods. A lil respect goes a long ways, for everyone involved.
I'm sure that there was no provoking of the situation, prior to the video starting. We know there are zero trolls in real life, just on fark.


There Must Be More To The Story!
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's always some fat assed older white wench.  Why is that?


White women in western society and especially America have a much higher likelihood of reaching adulthood without even learning a lesson that many young men learn by getting their ass kicked in their teen years. As for the weight, well the type of person who lacks the self control to stop themself from eating a whole package of oreos likely doesn't have the self control to stop themself from accosting strangers about their 'mexican music'.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Best part: it was Puerto Rican, so it was American music. It just wasn't in the right language or made by people with the right color for her.
 
puzzled
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost as if these people are inspired to throw these tantrums because they see someone powerful doing it often and daily without consequence but don't realize that they aren't insulated from the immediate feedback like the powerful person is.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I'm loathe to jump on the Twittermob bandwagon to potentially ruin someone's life over these minute long videos with no context.

On the other hand, I have a really hard time seeing myself in a situation where I'm yelling at someone to "play American music", but I can absolutely see some of the garbage people I know doing it.

So, in conclusion, tacos, whether authentic or tex-mex, are amazing.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Butterflew: She's so dumb she thinks Spanish sounding music is Mexican. Lol. It was probably bachata or salsa.. maybe a little merengue... Maybe some Paso doble or chacha. Maybe a little cumbia. Maybe it was calypso, conga or samba. Maybe it was flamenco or reggaeton. Maybe it was rumba...

My point is: she's a dumbass. I wish i could make our what kind of music was being played because I really doubt it was "mariachi" which is what Americans think all Mexican music is.


I thought it was mapeye.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone who plays loud-ass music and disturbs the peaceful enjoyment of other people in the park is an asshole.

She's also racist as fark.

It's like when the Patriots play the Steelers. Can't an asteroid just hit the farking stadium, please?
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks more like a Susan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: fusillade762: White people suck.  Seriously, we're the worst.

Yeah, I cringed while watching this and thought, "Jesus, I hate being a fat middle-aged white woman.  She makes us ALL look bad."

I've gotta dye my hair purple or something, so people might realize that yes, I am a fat, middle-aged white woman, but I'm not THAT KIND of fat, middle-aged white woman.  SMDH.


Just be careful of the cut you get to go with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's always some fat assed older white wench.  Why is that?


Daddy doesn't fark them when he gets drunk, anymore. They are angry at everyone about it
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Best part: it was Puerto Rican, so it was American music. It just wasn't in the right language or made by people with the right color for her.


I hope it was Bad Bunny rapping about equality and freedom from oppressive government!
 
camarugala
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For me the only problem with any music is the people who play it with a subwoofer so loud that I can hear it over anything else in my house. We also have a new trend developing where people have decided that screwing with your cars timing to make it backfire and then completely removing the exhaust system makes it sound like a poorly tuned race car and thus, awesome.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I bet she reeks of Franzia and tater tot grease.

With any luck, her version of hell will be filled with a million Mariachi bands all playing different songs so loud her ears bleed for eternity.


I always like to think things like that. And that if people are created in "God's image," statistically speaking He is likely to have much darker skin than the Karens.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PLAY FREEBIRD!!!!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bet she loved the shiat out of some Macarena a quarter century ago.
Then she started loving the shiat out of some macaroons.

/I can say that
//Because I'm fat
///love macaroons too.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fusillade762: White people suck.  Seriously, we're the worst.


Yeah, no kidding. At times i'm embarrassed for my ''own people''.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fusillade762: White people suck.  Seriously, we're the worst.


Speak for yourself, son. If I hear Latin American music being played in the park, I'ma ask them to turn it up.

♫ Bamboleo bambolea ♫
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.