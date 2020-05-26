 Skip to content
(CNN)   Got your antibody test results and feeling reassured? Don't be. CDC now says those tests are wrong half the time   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even if they are accurate, you can become infected right after the sample is taken.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's great! My new testing system will make me rich! And it's already in mass production.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But what if the CDC is wrong half the time?
 
brokenslide
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In light of this news, I - at great personal time and expense - have developed a new cutting edge test for SARS-CoV-2 antibody status:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a medical-grade quarter, so you can have the ENTIRE test (not just one - literally the entire testing platform) for $40.

You're welcome.
 
brokenslide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shakes tiny fist...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If just 5% of the population being tested has the virus, a test with more than 90% accuracy can still miss half the cases.

No, you dumb reporter, that is not how Bayes' law works.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Even if they are accurate, you can become infected right after the sample is taken.


Good news is not being clear. Good news is having had it.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what sort of antibody tests they are talking about. No "home" ones have been approved here yet, and the government cancelled an order for 10m which didn't work, but laboratory tests (one by Roche and another, I think) have been approved and seem to be very accurate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, I'm not pregnant?

/Dude
//old dude
///went through manopause years ago.   Bought a Miata
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump can't do anything right. He needs to get back in the lab and fix this, STAT!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a bit misleading from what I see. To clarify, it's not saying the test is wrong half the time.

Let's say the test has a 0% false negative rate and 10% false positive rate and 10% of your population actually has antibodies. Then your sample will show almost double the amount of positives your population actually has.

So almost 10% of tests will be wrong. Not 50%. However, almost 50% of the positive results will be wrong.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is no agreed upon hold standard for antibody tests worldwide at this point. Different laboratories are testing with different processes. There are many tests that have a significant false negative rate.

Until there is an agreed upon gold standard of testing and level of measured antibodies that matters, these tests are not worth your time.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: I wonder what sort of antibody tests they are talking about. No "home" ones have been approved here yet, and the government cancelled an order for 10m which didn't work, but laboratory tests (one by Roche and another, I think) have been approved and seem to be very accurate.


The CDC's guidance is linked from TFA, and discusses available antibody tests broadly.  It seems aimed at people who have some familiarity with how the statistics work, and who have estimated rates of serologic immunity in the population.  Basically:
(1) prefer tests that have Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, because no tests have normal authorization yet;
(2) use the a priori estimate of prevalence, in combination with tests' sensitivity and specificity, to select between tests -- or even use different tests in series -- in order to optimize for positive predictive value (estimated number of true positive results divided by total number of positive results);
(3) don't trust a "yes" result to mean immunity until we know more about acquired immunity to COVID-19; and
(4) consider these tests particularly if someone presents late (9-14 days after illness onset), or with late-illness complications like MIS-C.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I swear I already had this and murder Hornets back in January.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Trump can't do anything right. He needs to get back in the lab and fix this, STAT!


All this does is whip his base into another frenzy against data and science.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But what if the CDC is wrong half the time?


If the test results leave the lab on a train at 8:05 am traveling an average of 47 mph with a 0.13% chance of crashing another train leaves Dubuque at 8:47 am...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brokenslide: In light of this news, I - at great personal time and expense - have developed a new cutting edge test for SARS-CoV-2 antibody status:

[Fark user image image 220x219]

This is a medical-grade quarter, so you can have the ENTIRE test (not just one - literally the entire testing platform) for $40.

You're welcome.


I prefer E Pluribus Unum
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The CDC has screwed this thing up so many times that I just ignore them anymore.

Wake me when a competent organization has something to say about it.
 
