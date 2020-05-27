 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Small town Texas bar bans anyone wearing a mask from entering the establishment. The bar owner cited that coronavirus makes a good drinking buddy for their friends alcoholism and liver cancer
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was in 7-11 earlier tonight and of the people I saw leaving and in the store, which was about 10, not a single person was wearing a mask, including the clerk.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see I'm going to continue to get use out of this one.


 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm a stage 4 cancer survivor. It's just a choice. He just put that up their to let people know if they aren't feeling good, then they maybe shouldn't come,"

He put it up their what, exactly?  Missing a word, I think
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their town has more cases than most Oregon COUNTIES.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully there's another bar nearby who allows people with masks in and puts this moron out of business.  Though stupid drunks are a never ending revenue stream.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I see I'm going to continue to get use out of this one.




I always read that as: "WE'RE NO HAND HUGS! OPEN MASKS SHAKES VERY! TO THE ALLOWED OK OK! TRUTH!

Still makes the same amount of sense.

Gorbachev Sings Tractors! Turnip! Buttocks!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to a bar during a pandemic is stupid whether you are wearing a mask or not.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's hard to drink through a cloth, so it wouldn't do much anyways as everyone gets hammered and would not put thier beer soaked mask back on.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother, the alcoholic, tells me that there are bars that are open if you go to the back door and use the secret knock.

Drinkers will drink.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Well, it's hard to drink through a cloth, so it wouldn't do much anyways as everyone gets hammered and would not put thier beer soaked mask back on.


And unless the bartender is sanitizing after each pour or financial transaction, your hands are going to be covered in whatever everyone else's hands are covered with.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Alphax: I see I'm going to continue to get use out of this one.



I always read that as: "WE'RE NO HAND HUGS! OPEN MASKS SHAKES VERY! TO THE ALLOWED OK OK! TRUTH!

Still makes the same amount of sense.

Gorbachev Sings Tractors! Turnip! Buttocks!


Huh. I thought that I was the only one who did that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorant and proud of it.
Texas state motto.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA does not accurately quote the door sign. How hard is it to tell readers what the sign says verbatim? Put that idiocy on full display.

/article writer sucks
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: Good.


Not good in any way.  What's wrong with you?
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many people in this thread will be patronizing this establishment.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty Tree Tavern....bar name checks out.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's weird.  Yesterday Fark celebrated the right of business owners to dictate whether customers wore masks in their stores.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: I wonder how many people in this thread will be patronizing this establishment.


In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?
 
07X18 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Liberty Tree Tavern....bar name checks out.


You know what they say, "The tree of liberty is watered by the dry coughs of the infected".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: That's weird.  Yesterday Fark celebrated the right of business owners to dictate whether customers wore masks in their stores.


I'm celebrating this.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kobrakai: In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?


Exactly. So why the fark does anyone here even give a shiat?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: kobrakai: In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?

Exactly. So why the fark does anyone here even give a shiat?


It only takes one infected patron, to spread it to the other 10 or 15, and then on to the rest of the town.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: I see I'm going to continue to get use out of this one.




I totally prefer reading that image left to right before going down a line, it totally fits the same line of mental reasoning.  Allow me to demonstrate:
"We're NO HAND HUGS OPEN MASKS SHAKES VERY to the allowed OK OK TRUTH"

See, makes just about as much sense.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alphax: Dancin_In_Anson: kobrakai: In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?

Exactly. So why the fark does anyone here even give a shiat?

It only takes one infected patron, to spread it to the other 10 or 15, and then on to the rest of the town.


Look, the grandmother of the child who went to school with a child whose father loves that bar needs to take some personal responsibility for her death.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tell a Trumphead that liberals are making people use toilets and the idiot just might crap in his/her pants to stigginit.  Better yet, spread rumors on Facebook that Obama makes money if they use the toilet.  They're that stupid.

I'm honestly reaching the point where I'm inclined to try it.  They're wrecking the country, might as well have them sitting on their own shiat.  The main thing holding me back is that (and I say this without a hint of sarcasm or exaggeration) it might actually work, and I'm not sure about living in a country with over a hundred million people crapping their pants.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mmmmmm Elgin


 
Pincy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Tell a Trumphead that liberals are making people use toilets and the idiot just might crap in his/her pants to stigginit.  Better yet, spread rumors on Facebook that Obama makes money if they use the toilet.  They're that stupid.

I'm honestly reaching the point where I'm inclined to try it.  They're wrecking the country, might as well have them sitting on their own shiat.  The main thing holding me back is that (and I say this without a hint of sarcasm or exaggeration) it might actually work, and I'm not sure about living in a country with over a hundred million people crapping their pants.


Aren't we basically already there?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: kobrakai: In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?

Exactly. So why the fark does anyone here even give a shiat?


It's not news, it's Fark.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's really sad.  Elgin has the best bbq and sausage in Texas.    Now it will avoided like the plague.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But do gun entering the premises have to wear masks for their safety?

/enquiring minds
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  



Not for long they won't be.
 
Burchill
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: kobrakai: In a town of 10,000 how many would visit it ever?

Exactly. So why the fark does anyone here even give a shiat?


You must do to open the thread.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Tell a Trumphead that liberals are making people use toilets and the idiot just might crap in his/her pants to stigginit.  Better yet, spread rumors on Facebook that Obama makes money if they use the toilet.  They're that stupid.

I'm honestly reaching the point where I'm inclined to try it.  They're wrecking the country, might as well have them sitting on their own shiat.  The main thing holding me back is that (and I say this without a hint of sarcasm or exaggeration) it might actually work, and I'm not sure about living in a country with over a hundred million people crapping their pants.


But you'll literally be able to smell the morons approaching. This is a feature.
 
superfarkta [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: That's weird.  Yesterday Fark celebrated the right of business owners to dictate whether customers wore masks in their stores.


Well, if you think "no smoking to be in this bar" is the same as "you must smoke to be in this bar," then yeah it's weird.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Alphax: I see I'm going to continue to get use out of this one.



I always read that as: "WE'RE NO HAND HUGS! OPEN MASKS SHAKES VERY! TO THE ALLOWED OK OK! TRUTH!

Still makes the same amount of sense.

Gorbachev Sings Tractors! Turnip! Buttocks!


http://www.reddit.com/r/dontdeadopeni​n​side
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The right people will end up dead, as long as they don't spread it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.