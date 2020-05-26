 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   It's time to light that candle. Watch Americans launch into space from America. 4:33 PM ET. SpaceX coverage starts about 4 hrs prior to launch. *UPDATE* Launch scrubbed due to bad weather ⛈⚡   (youtube.com) divider line
290
    More: Live  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 27 May 2020 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



290 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I have a feeling it will be scrubbed due to bad weather.  If I were them, I would want conditions to be perfect, and they aren't going to be.

Anyone know the alternate launch attempt dates?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ah, Saturday and Sunday are the alternates, but neither of them look promising either.

:(
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I read the opening line of this headline to the Muppet Show theme.

That's really all I have to contribute. Börk.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I hope it launches tomorrow because it's my day off.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Spectrum: I hope it launches tomorrow because it's my day off.


Alas, you're out of luck. It's not an option.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Destructor: Spectrum: I hope it launches tomorrow because it's my day off.

Alas, you're out of luck. It's not an option.


When I wrote that it was yesterday where I am but today where the launch is so yeah, I should have said today yesterday, not tomorrow. On a personal note, it's my day off today!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Spectrum: Destructor: Spectrum: I hope it launches tomorrow because it's my day off.

Alas, you're out of luck. It's not an option.

When I wrote that it was yesterday where I am but today where the launch is so yeah, I should have said today yesterday, not tomorrow. On a personal note, it's my day off today!


I should have been able to figure that out on my own.

Anyway, glad you can watch. Hopefully there will be something to watch.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Makes me wish I was in Cocoa Beach. One of the best sightlines is from the Cruiseport.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm really looking forward to this.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
For this one they're also taking into account the weather along the Atlantic ocean path, in case the astronauts have to abort the mission.
https://spaceflightnow.com/2020/05/26​/​spacex-crew-launch-comes-with-new-weat​her-constraints-for-downrange-aborts/
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is totally a bookmark.. I've been looking forward to *this* launch for a long time, if it can't go today, I can wait a few days.. Make it perfect. There is a lot more than two astronauts riding on this going well.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FrancoFile: I'm really looking forward to this.


I couldn't be more thrilled!  Today might not be the day we see it but the last thing I want is to see this thing fail so if the weather's no go then that's that.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Possibly telling that the spacex stream has been pushed back 15 minutes when it was going to start at the same time as nasa's. About 2 minutes until one of the streams is to start, hope they get good conditions and a perfect launch today or on one of the alternates.
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should I be worried that my random music stream started playing music from Halo just as the stream from NASA went live?
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Zooming in on the area at http://www.lightningmaps.org/ the active strikes in the area would seem to indicate no go for launch to me.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first names of the astronauts are Bob and Doug

Fark user imageView Full Size


To the stars you hosers!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bhaughbb: Should I be worried that my random music stream started playing music from Halo just as the stream from NASA went live?


I'll be WAY more worried if Farscape music plays when Dream Chaser launches in 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm so excited about this!
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This thread is now red.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: This thread is now red.


Oops, meant that for the red thread.
 
picodenico [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So excited for this. I so hope it goes smoothly. Going to be tuning in throughout the afternoon since I'm at work.

One of my friends from college has supervised the creation of all of the tubes that are used on today's rocket. Needless to say, he and his wife are excited, and I want nothing but success here.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they got out of the car, did something, got back in the car, drove like 40 yards, and then got back out?
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a JSC employee slipped a "Good luck, we're all counting on you" into the recorded send-offs, and they included the Blues Brothers elevator music in the playlist for the drive out to the pad.  This is my favorite launch ever.

I'm still holding out hope for a surprise appearance from Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas to tell them to take off, eh!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: Spectrum: This thread is now red.

Oops, meant that for the red thread.


You mean the GOOD thread is red.  The one who's Fark headline wasn't written by the "Rocket Report" retrograde.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SansNeural: Spectrum: Spectrum: This thread is now red.

Oops, meant that for the red thread.


You mean the GOOD thread is red.  The one who's Fark headline wasn't written by the "Rocket Report" retrograde.


That was my green.. Oh well.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SansNeural: Spectrum: Spectrum: This thread is now red.

Oops, meant that for the red thread.

You mean the GOOD thread is red.  The one who's Fark headline wasn't written by the "Rocket Report" retrograde.


Well this thread needs to go live, like an hour ago.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


VANDALIZING GUBMINT PROPERTY!!!!1
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Bhaughbb: Should I be worried that my random music stream started playing music from Halo just as the stream from NASA went live?

I'll be WAY more worried if Farscape music plays when Dream Chaser launches in 2021

[Fark user image 850x566]


Yeah, that is a very good point. Now I need to go binge that again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not looking good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Not looking good.
[Fark user image 425x400]


There's a tornado warning in the vicinity too.  But we're still a couple hours out, who knows.  I wouldn't get my hopes up for today, much as I'd like to see it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brevard County has just issued a Tornado Warning.... not happening today folks
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid weather.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: SansNeural: Spectrum: Spectrum: This thread is now red.

Oops, meant that for the red thread.

You mean the GOOD thread is red.  The one who's Fark headline wasn't written by the "Rocket Report" retrograde.

Well this thread needs to go live, like an hour ago.


You have to also put a pregame time in the headline for the admins to know that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you missed some of the earlier action I grabbed these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Not looking good.
[Fark user image 425x400]


Nah, there's still time. It'll blow out of there before launch.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not a meteorologist.
//But sniffed the dirt, watched the grass leaves drop in the wind, and glanced meaningfully at the sky...
///...1200 miles away...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Auch an amazingly different look to the spacecraft.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: If you missed some of the earlier action I grabbed these:

[Fark user image 850x629]

[Fark user image 850x532]

[Fark user image 850x532]


Ima have to post Wiley Post - again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Holy crap!
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


On the stream NASA just said they were supposed to be reporting from the balcony (with a view of the launchpad), but are doing it inside because of the weather.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that they're in the spacecraft I'd say I think the helmets are an awful design from a functional standpoint. They just look too uncomfortable. The guys keep having to adjust them when they move around
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whether this thing goes up today, this weekend or later this is historic.  What a time to be alive.  This looks absolutely NOTHING like the shuttle missions I grew up with.  It looks more like Apollo but with much much more technology.  Remember they went to the moon using slide rules and kilobytes of RAM.  So this really doesn't even look like the space program my dad grew up with either.  This is new.  This is amazing.  I will never cease to be amazed at these things.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Holy crap!
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


Looks like a typical Kansas day in spring LOL
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So how long until we know if it happens or not?
 
Frothy Panties [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You knw, it is kind of remarkable that they are launching with ready to use empty seats. That would have been unthinkable during Apollo (weight/fuel and all that).
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised the hatch doesn't have the rescue instructions on it.  I know it ruins the 'sleek look' but functionality is more important than looks.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: So how long until we know if it happens or not?


When you hear the debris clattering down on your roof, you'll know it's done.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: So how long until we know if it happens or not?


About two hours from now. Pretty sure it's an instantaneous launch window today.
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frothy Panties: You knw, it is kind of remarkable that they are launching with ready to use empty seats. That would have been unthinkable during Apollo (weight/fuel and all that).


It is also remarkable all the empty space in the capsule, as compared to Apollo or Soyuz.  Soyuz in particular is a really tight fit with the crew and gear shoved in there.
 
Displayed 50 of 290 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.