(San Antonio Express)   A Texas 'event planner' who won a $39 million federal contract to deliver food to lower-income residents lied about his about his credentials and client list and has not delivered as much as one meal, according to reports   (expressnews.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A Turd Cruz donor, I assume.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He sounds Republican
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A few donations to Trump's PAC will soothe things over
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Committing fraud on a massive scale is an "event," I suppose.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grifters attract grifters.  Especially when there's virtually no oversight.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, plug him into Ancestry.com and see where the money went....
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the government employees eat the fraud.  I bet after having to eat him, they vet their contractors bet the next time.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an Obama era program.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the government employees eat the fraud.  I bet after having to eat him, they vet their contractors bet the next time.


what the hell are you, sober? you usually make a much more incoherent rambling statement. the kind i like.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby said "about his" twice.

He must like "about his".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Sounds like an Obama era program.


If it was an Obama era program they would have at least provided some spicy mustard
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat company was pointed out THE SECOND THEY GOT THE CONTRACT.

Every member of the Trump Administration should be hanged. As well as his donors.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame him for trying.  Worked for Trump after all!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gee giving contracts to people who have zero credentials or history of business... who the fark is in charge of choosing who gets contracts and why isnt this person in prison yet for conspiracy, fraud and theft?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Jared involved in this too?
 
weilawei
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Gee giving contracts to people who have zero credentials or history of business... who the fark is in charge of choosing who gets contracts and why isnt this person in prison yet for conspiracy, fraud and theft?


The story immediately below, about the wedding photographer: apparently he's actually a scammer too!

Is there something in the event planning industry water?
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Gee giving contracts to people who have zero credentials or history of business... who the fark is in charge of choosing who gets contracts and why isnt this person in prison yet for conspiracy, fraud and theft?


Whatever happened to that tiny 2 man company that got the contract to re-electrify all of Puerto Rico after the hurricane?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hope he gets to plan some events in prison.
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Bbut Obama

I

s that drool on your chin?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now, plug him into Ancestry.com and see where the money went....


At $24.99 a month? I can sponsor 4.99 farkers to do the work for me. But the headline gave me a headache with the about about part. But as already pointed out, who in the fark allz hell approves these things? I can write all sorts of believeable shiat for $39 million. I'd at least try to develop a new happy meal.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that's what prisons are for
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Somaticasual: Now, plug him into Ancestry.com and see where the money went....

At $24.99 a month? I can sponsor 4.99 farkers to do the work for me. But the headline gave me a headache with the about about part. But as already pointed out, who in the fark allz hell approves these things? I can write all sorts of believeable shiat for $39 million. I'd at least try to develop a new happy meal.


Oh god. Imagine Fark's RFP responses:

"We believe this grant will enrich <sic: laughter> the community therein. Fark requests a grant in the amount of $24,300,000 for the following purposes. We firmly believe <sic: audible smirk> that these funds will be used responsibly, enriching our vibrant online community with new features, new meme formats, and TotalFark subscriptions for everyone willing to work in references to the Fark Squirrel in the least appropriate topics imaginable..."
 
LockeOak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weilawei: lolmao500: Gee giving contracts to people who have zero credentials or history of business... who the fark is in charge of choosing who gets contracts and why isnt this person in prison yet for conspiracy, fraud and theft?

The story immediately below, about the wedding photographer: apparently he's actually a scammer too!

Is there something in the event planning industry water?


Businesses that involve large, emotional transactions made by the general public with little licensing requirements attract manipulators and sociopaths. See: real estate agents.
 
