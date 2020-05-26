 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis starts program of community outreach after the death of George Floyd. Just kidding, they're tear gassing the protesters and shooting them with beanbags   (startribune.com) divider line
174
    More: News, Protest, Activism, Riot, police custody, Demonstration, riot gear, tear gas, death of George Floyd  
•       •       •

1818 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:27 PM



174 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm assuming fired but not charged?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with the protesters on this. When does change happen? When we the people push for it.
 
Antidamascus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, social distancing. On the other, social injustice. Tough call.

/riot
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they have one of those stupid reopen protest not to long ago, I wonder if the police tear gassed them?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd
Youtube XAa5xb6JitI


Livestream from Unicorn Riot contains NSFW language.

Shots fired at 38th and Chicago. Police have established a perimeter around the precinct. Tear gas deployed wherever Unicorn Riot's reporter is.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.


It's Minnesota. For years, Prince was the only black dude in the state.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.


To stop being targeted
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.

To stop being targeted


And killed for no good reason.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.


Those cops need to be tried for murder.
And you don't get to tell black people how not to protest.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hennepin County Public Safety Dispatch: [aka police scanner, will begin after 15-30s audio ad, is several seconds ahead of the not-so-reputable-aggregator-of-streams​]

https://www.broadcastify.com/webPlaye​r​/27929
Feed Status: Online Listeners: 13039
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.


The revolution will not be televised...

... because the authorities will shut down the cellular networks.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Twilight Farkle: Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.

The revolution will not be televised...

... because the authorities will shut down the cellular networks.


Good luck, I'm behind seven satellite and radio links.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.

It's Minnesota. For years, Prince was the only black dude in the state.


Oh man, I just knew Morris Day had to be faking it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is up with Minneapolis police? They even kill blonde white women up there, so black guys don't stand a chance.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just grabbed some rifles and stormed the capitol. That's okay for their neighbor Michigan.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.


Feature, not a bug, for the 'why can't those people protest QUIETLY' types.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: bughunter: Twilight Farkle: Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.

The revolution will not be televised...

... because the authorities will shut down the cellular networks.

Good luck, I'm behind seven satellite and radio links.


It'd be technologically possible to get the video uploaded and preserved via mesh networks.

The difficulty would be broadcasting. That requires FAANG-level bandwidth, meaning Failbook, Amazon (Twitch), Apple, Netflix (for completion), or Google (YouTube) tier bandwidth so that random schmucks like me watching a bunch of people livestreaming in the middle of a rainstorm are stuck with. So eventually those sources will go dark when their owners make them go dark.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Scanner traffic: 40mm markers - marking blue or gel - authorized to "directly deal" with the rock-throwers behind the Target department store sign. Bummer of a birthmark, Hal!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And would the dumbass with the green laser pointer kindly fark off.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.


You had me at "person on fire"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.

It's Minnesota. For years, Prince was the only black dude in the state.


They had a second, but he shot some Australian chick
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until this is a real tweet?

s.faketrumptweet.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Floyd some sort of pretty boy?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twilight Farkle:

Scanner traffic: 40mm markers - marking blue or gel - authorized to "directly deal" with the rock-throwers behind the Target department store sign. Bummer of a birthmark, Hal!


Those look nasty


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update, the tear gas is so thick now, it looks like Silent Hill.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/1​2​65448850938101760
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where were all these zealous policemen when plague rats were running around with guns?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.


If I knelt on a handcuffed man's neck for 8 minutes until he died, I'm pretty sure I'd be in jail right now. Why should they be any different?
 
lincoln65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Update, the tear gas is so thick now, it looks like Silent Hill.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/12​65448850938101760


Well, I doubt they're using it right this moment, because it's raining
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Didn't they have one of those stupid reopen protest not to long ago, I wonder if the police tear gassed them?


Those were just astroturfed political theater crisis actors who coordinated with the police.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

IGD_News: Police have now exited the parking lot from the police building and have started to shoot projectiles and tear gas into the public street against demonstration in support of #GeorgeFloyd. #MinneapolisPolice https://t.co/zUbhNPHoKE


Christ, it looks like the Watts riots.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.

If I knelt on a handcuffed man's neck for 8 minutes until he died, I'm pretty sure I'd be in jail right now. Why should they be any different?


If anything they should be held to a higher standard for 1) being police officers and 2) having training in appropriate use of force (allegedly)
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: Twilight Farkle: Annnnnnnnnnnnd Unicorn Riot's gone back to test pattern. Another (less-reputable) stream aggregator shows four streams, one near a Target department store, one in a car, and one at a relatively peaceful street corner. but the resolution is so low I can't make out the intersection.
Police scanner has reports of "a person on fire," dispatcher still trying to figure out what was going on.

You had me at "person on fire"


All I've got from dspatch is they're trying to break into the Target store. And a lot of fire alarms sounding at various locations.

Would love to know where the other source is getting his two still-broadcasting livestreams. (Which show generally-peaceful protests in pouring rain.) Basically, the cops and the civilians have set up opposing lines but aren't actively fighting at the moment.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they'd have been heavily armed while protesting , would the cops still have the balls to go offensive

Narrator: no Jim , no balls
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another update. They're smashing Police Windows. Broke into the parking lot and smashed all the police cars. GOOD.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/1​2​65444354799239169

https://twitter.com/king_grift/status​/​1265445440285298690
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, you can stand armed numbskulls all over government offices and do nothing other than "have a nice day citizen." But a protest against your thugs killing a citizen through shoddy police procedures and it's "load up with rubber bullets." What a country.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.


Don't worry, they took a poll and were assured that none of the protestors were Biden voters.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 425x340]


As a resident fark gun hugger, I want to chime in on this.  Some of the 2nd Amendment's loudest proponents are the 2nd Amendments worst enemy.  Their actions in public end up being a strong argument for much stricter gun control.  I'm to the point that I might advocate an IQ test before you can own a firearm.

These days that test is fairly simple.  "Put on the mask".  If they refuse, they lose their guns.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: eurotrader: The cops were fired quickly and the PD spokesperson said it was not an approved restraint and not going to fight the firing. The Assistant AG for civil rights in Donnie's doj had been active to deny civil rights to some before his appointment so there is no chance in Federal charges.

I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one? besides wanting racism to magically disappear. Good wish but not the right venue to try for.

Those cops need to be tried for murder.
And you don't get to tell black people how not to protest.


He doesnt even get to tell white people how to protest this one.

Those cops are lucky it's not Molotovs and pipe bombs.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Where were all these zealous policemen when plague rats were running around with guns?


Cops fully support the right wing agenda and are afraid of militia members who carry guns.

Other than the Black Panthers in GA, liberal groups despise guns for the most part and don't protest with them. That makes them easy pickings for the police.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Basically, the cops and the civilians citizens have set up opposing lines but aren't actively fighting at the moment.


FTFY, Don't make it easier for the police to buy into their military cosplay fantasies

/actually I wish that the police 'were' more like the military - a whole lot tighter ROE & much harsher penalties for violating it
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have they even bothered to consider the optics of a bunch of white cops going stormtrooper on minority protesters? Oh course not.


They considered the optics of white armed protestors inside the state capitol.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I understand protesting some things but what is the want in this one?


Justice?  Can you blame people for thinking that they won't get it without extra action and national attention?  And that even that probably won't be enough?

These are human beings protesting, not goldfish with a long-term memory of 5 seconds.
 
lincoln65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Another update. They're smashing Police Windows. Broke into the parking lot and smashed all the police cars. GOOD.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/12​65444354799239169

https://twitter.com/king_grift/status/​1265445440285298690


Hey everyone, come see what being counterproductive looks like.

Justice for all, including fines for public property damage, right?
 
