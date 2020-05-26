 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This is the leading indicator 2020 deserves   (twitter.com)
23
    Sick, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Science is really going down the drain these days.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, great, so what does the sewer data say about next week then?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, great, so what does the sewer data say about next week then?


It'll be really shiatty.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat, would you look at that
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Shiat!
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
R of 0.99 plus? That's the exact opposite of shiatty.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
poop
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now we have Waste Scientists using their data to get more Government Grant money. Fake!
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stop eating ass, everybody.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: Time to stop eating ass, everybody.


What a waste
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#InThePoop isn't the hashtag we need, #InThePoop is the hashtag we deserve.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't that some shizzle?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a scientitian, but I do know that I'm damn glad to not be the guy who has to go collect the samples.

/Don't forget gloves.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ul.countable.usView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monitoring the waste streams for various metabolites makes a lot of sense from a public health perspective.

Also, poop thread.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID19 crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shiat-smelling foulness I can't even imagine. Or maybe I just don't want to.  Five hundred yards. The length of five football fields. Just shy of half a mile.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stop heeling it down the drain, sickos!

/beefs
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sometimes shiatty data is useful.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Butterflew: Time to stop eating ass, everybody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
