Russian Air Force takes another swing at the "I'm Not Touching You" high score. With "see if I can have a little fun with him" photo
    United States Navy, P-3 Orion, U.S. Navy, Mediterranean Sea, unsafe intercepts, international waters, Reconnaissance Aircraft, U.S. Africa Command  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure why they call that "unsafe." I've seen a shiatload of pictures that look just like that dating back decades. It's just how it's done.

Military guys fly that close all the time. It's what they do.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we were inverted
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Not sure why they call that "unsafe." I've seen a shiatload of pictures that look just like that dating back decades. It's just how it's done.

Military guys fly that close all the time. It's what they do.


Yeah, came to say that.  I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Look at how irresponsible that guy is!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it time to shoot them down yet? Farking russian scum
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it time to shoot them down yet? Farking russian scum


For what?  Flying their aircraft in international air space?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Chinese kept doing that. Then they collided and our plane had to emergency land on Chinese soil. I think their pilot died. They must have got a lot of good Intel from our plane. Sadly, we did nothing. This would have been a good time to smack them down a peg or two. But cheap labor for our corporations and cheap imports are more important.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: edmo: Not sure why they call that "unsafe." I've seen a shiatload of pictures that look just like that dating back decades. It's just how it's done.

Military guys fly that close all the time. It's what they do.

Yeah, came to say that.  I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x425]

Look at how irresponsible that guy is!


Yep. He only has one football field between them. Soooo close. :)
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.


There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Not sure why they call that "unsafe." I've seen a shiatload of pictures that look just like that dating back decades. It's just how it's done.

Military guys fly that close all the time. It's what they do.


It's not that one of them were so close; it's that there was one on each side, making it dangerous to turn.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.


There is in TFA, too. The one picture is zoomed in, which foreshortens it. The two videos show a more realistic depiction.
 
Stoker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too bad some "loose parts" didn't fall accidentally into their engines.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.


Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?

The video of those Russian planes is perfectly acceptable and safe.  It's not new, or dangerous, and has been happening for as long as we've been flying aircraft.   Americans whining that they don't own the whole sky/ocean and other countries don't bow correctly to their obvious superiority is nothing new, either.
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 720x615]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.

Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?

The video of those Russian planes is perfectly acceptable and safe.  It's not new, or dangerous, and has been happening for as long as we've been flying aircraft.   Americans whining that they don't own the whole sky/ocean and other countries don't bow correctly to their obvious superiority is nothing new, either.


Wait till space force gets involved!

*shakes tiny fist*
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad they can't attach smoke generators to the P-8.  Let the russians RTB with smoke stains on their planes.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.

Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?



You are just seeing what you want to see. You have never heard of "perspective" in drawings/photos? Really? Guess what, Elijah Wood is not hobbit sized. Nor were the other actors. They use perspective to make them look that way.

What does the wingspan have any thing to do with their distance apart?

How Lord of the Rings used forced perspective shots with a moving camera VIDEO]
Youtube QWMFpxkGO_s
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sky is big. Really big. There's a lot of room up there. The only reason I can think of to get that close over international waters is to be a dick.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.

Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?

The video of those Russian planes is perfectly acceptable and safe.  It's not new, or dangerous, and has been happening for as long as we've been flying aircraft.   Americans whining that they don't own the whole sky/ocean and other countries don't bow correctly to their obvious superiority is nothing new, either.


Smarting your own posts.

Not even once.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this is why there should be car horns on planes, "get outta my way"

also the US planes need to carry jars of jam to throw at them.
if you can hit then, they are too close..!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.

Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?

The video of those Russian planes is perfectly acceptable and safe.  It's not new, or dangerous, and has been happening for as long as we've been flying aircraft.   Americans whining that they don't own the whole sky/ocean and other countries don't bow correctly to their obvious superiority is nothing new, either.


Ok comrade
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Rent Party: ceejayoz: Rent Party: Yeah, came to say that. I have watched F-14's escort Russian bombers in close escort formation a couple of times.

There's substantially more space between aircraft in that photo.

Is there?  You know the wing span on that bomber?

The video of those Russian planes is perfectly acceptable and safe.  It's not new, or dangerous, and has been happening for as long as we've been flying aircraft.   Americans whining that they don't own the whole sky/ocean and other countries don't bow correctly to their obvious superiority is nothing new, either.

Smarting your own posts.

Not even once.


No idea what you're talking about.

But if what you meant was "You're absolutely right" well then you're absolutely right.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aw c'mon guys. The Russian pilots were just reeeeeally excited to show off their shiny planes that had been recently refurbished so they wouldn't burst into flames and fall out of the sky. Who knows when they'll get chance to do that again.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: No idea what you're talking about.


Yea, that is kinda obvious. :)
 
