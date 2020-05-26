 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Dodger Stadium now largest coronavirus testing site in California, hoping to avoid patients leaving early to beat the traffic   (espn.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark the Astros forever
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Using Qualcomm stadium also

/fark Spanos
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They could leave early to beat the traffic, or, they could stick around and beat their meat!
/stolen
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The won't just leave early. They won't even get there until they're 1/3 of the way through the disease. Then they'll threaten to beat the shiat out of anybody who shows up wearing a different hospital's scrubs.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this is weird because i've been tested there twice since may 3rd.

if they're just now opening for testing, WHO STUCK THAT SWAB IN MY BUTT!!
 
