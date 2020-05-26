 Skip to content
(The Tennessean)   Criminal justice reform advocate charged after sneaking on to the construction site of the new jail to hide guns and handcuff keys in the walls. Andy is impressed   (amp.tennessean.com) divider line
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.


Just ask your wife, Morgan Freeman?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.


I shaw what you did there.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is one motivated loon.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dipstick...
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: thisisyourbrainonFark: Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.

I shaw what you did there.


*shank*
 
BigChad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Amazing... Right up until he got caught.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Criminal justice reform advocate

FTFY.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: thisisyourbrainonFark: Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.

I shaw what you did there.


You saw Red?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Let's please Dufresne from puns in this thread.


Are you being obtuse?
 
weilawei
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where do we mail the guy commissary money?

Statistically, he attempted to free people who are guilty of existing while black.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alexandray Dumbass?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Criminal justice reform advocate

FTFY.


He's a lawyer too?
 
Linkster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Walkin' the Mile!
 
