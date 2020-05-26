 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Imagine being the complete and utter turd who thinks they're being some kind of conservative hero by doing this to JOHNNY CASH'S GRANDDAUGHTER   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well ok, but if I was your daughter I'd be ordering online deliveries of virtually everything.  It can be done.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans are terrible people.

Notice I didn't say Conservatives.

They are not the same.

I know plenty of sensible Conservatives, but they quit identifying as Republicans long ago.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unless your sensible conservatives openly denounce trump and trumpisms, often and unprovoked, DON'T TRUST THEM.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Freedom for me but not for thee.
Why does he care what other people wear? You don't want to wear it then don't.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no such thing as a sensible conservative.  They're all too wussy to stand up to Trump.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always been a peaceable man, but the list of individuals I'd gladly beat to a bloody pulp has gone from very, very few to a lot in just the past three years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well - in his defense, he didn't KNOW it was Johnny Cash's granddaughter...
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear this over and over.

Please introduce me to one.

I knew a more or less sensible conservative in 1999. He at least admitted to a) not being an expert in the area and b) needing more information before arriving at a conclusion.

He doesn't sound all that conservative at this point.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down (Official Video)
Youtube eJlN9jdQFSc
 
saywhat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wear a mask

Stay alive

Vote
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to how right wingers act, every farking day. And yes, if they're not actually doing it, they're cheering it, because they sure as shiat are not denouncing it.

Bulldoze everything the right wing loves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was in the service, I occasionally had people call me a baby killer or mass murderer (the nuke thing I guess). I didn't care what those assholes thought either.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Here ya go - Jennifer Rubin at the Washington Post.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/people​/​jennifer-rubin/

See Max Boot, also of the Post.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/people​/​max-boot/

I long for the day when I can read their columns and disagree once more.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Things that never happened. But Fark eats it up.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh I wish Johnny was still around to have a little chat with this guy about how you talk to women.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Says the person getting ready to vote for a pedophile and rapist.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That may be so, but I'mma go out on a limb and suspect that he doesn't put his grocery cart back either...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Is he voting for you?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So edgy. How, I mean how in the world did you not throw in the Fark cussing?
 
don't understand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I gave this guy the 'rona
Just to watch him die."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He should really learn to recognize people with no famous relatives so he knows who it's ok to yell at.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I labelled my rat poison as aspirin. So now, it's perfectly harmless and helps if I have a headache.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll take "Made up retweet bait that didn't happen" for $200, Alex.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Complaining about wearing a mask to go to the store and still be able to purchase anything you need has to be the whiniest goddamn thing anyone has conjured up in the entire f*cking history of human existence.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That guy already got elected like four years ago. Do try to keep up, idiot.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

He's not voting for Trump.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I'll take "Made up retweet bait that didn't happen" for $200, Alex.


Yeah because a right winger acting like human farking shiat is unbelievable? *

Let me farking snert harder.

I'll take "credulous idiot" for $400 Alex
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny orange fist*
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There's a corollary that I've recently been pondering.  My local grocery chain has full size carts, as well as smaller carts for those who aren't buying quite as much.  Every cart corral on the lot has two lanes, with signage to indicate where the full size carts go, and where the smaller carts go.  That's where you witness good members of society who are either stupid or not paying attention.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am also sharply judgemental of people who don't push their chair in after standing from a restaurant table.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

How many in congress? How many are getting votes in the republican party?

So yes, all conservatives.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just how goddamn warped in the brain does one have to be to call someone a "liberal pussy" simply because they DON'T WANT TO DIE IN A PANDEMIC??

The time is going to come when these a-holes are gonna get curb-stomped for their disgusting death-obsessed behavior.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Things that never happened. But Fark eats it up.


Citation(s) please.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I worked in a grocery store so I know how much effort it takes to wrangle those carts. Especially if people just leave them abandoned in the middle of the parking lot.

It's not that hard people!
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Don't make me agree with a 'channer!
 
Esroc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

If there is an afterlife our ancient ancestors are looking down on us farking everything up and screaming. I imagine a cro-magnon man who once had to outrun a tiger barefoot just to reach a creek for some water watching people be mad about having to wear a mask at a supermarket and rolling his eyes so hard they generate their own gravitational pull.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I'll take "Made up retweet bait that didn't happen" for $200, Alex.


Citation(s) please.  I'll wait.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB: I own two country albums: Willie Nelson's Greatest Hits and Roseann Cash's Seven Year Ache.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you can be civilized like dread pirate robert

or you could kick them in their shriveled scrotum and leave them squirming in the salad dressing aisle.

either seems fine to me.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well - in his defense, he didn't KNOW it was Johnny Cash's granddaughter...


Which makes that OK?

And if he had, and had been civil, would that make it OK for him to upbraid relatives of the non-fameaux?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What if I return the cart but only after using it to scrape the side doors of cars that have Trump bumper stickers on them?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: CSB: I own two country albums: Willie Nelson's Greatest Hits and Roseann Cash's Seven Year Ache.


You need both Trio albums and at least one Lucinda Williams album, but good start.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If I ever hear "Country Boys are gonna survive" again, I'm just going to laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh.  Use a rag on a stick, cut your own mullet, and fry your own chicken wings you sorry sacks of weakness.

You'd make your Granddad ashamed.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

What if I return the cart but only after using it to scrape the side doors of cars that have Trump bumper stickers on them?


did the meme stutter?!
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Which makes that OK?

And if he had, and had been civil, would that make it OK for him to upbraid relatives of the non-fameaux?


If I were to say "woosh", it wouldn't be the first time you heard that in this thread, would it?

/It's okay, except for the people saying it didn't happen, I think we're all on the same side here
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She's trying to survive.

I thought masks don't protect you, they protect others, why isn't she buying her groceries online?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I thought masks don't protect you, they protect others, why isn't she buying her groceries online?


because you touch your sister at night.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
