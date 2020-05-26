 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   For anyone under the impression that "I demand muh gawd-given right to die over trivial inconvenience" is a new phenomenon in America   (businessinsider.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up on military bases so we always wore our seatbelts because it was my father's job to wear his and make sure his family was wearing theirs. But before he joined my mom told me of holding me as a baby in the front seat or letting me jump around the back seat as a toddler.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


QFT.  Unfortunately the selfish plague rats are more dangerous to the rest of us then themselves with this one.

/plague rats only means those frivolously defying well-understood basic communal survival directives, because they are assholes.  Those that do need to go out and do things for the betterment/maintenance of all of us are completely Nobel and I salute them
//that's you, delivery logistic network folks, in addition to the obvious healthcare folk
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I demand the god given right of inferior genetics to be as self harming as the idiots want to be. It's not like humans have a natural predator - quit removing ways to thin the heard.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missouri's GOP legislature just voted to drop the motorcycle helmet law.

So...yeah.

We are very stupid indeed.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it your right as an American to carry around an open bucket of feces wherever you care to go? No? Why not? So why the hell do you get to flap your you around town without a mask when 100k peeps have already died from the 'rona?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I actually have a letter from Ralph saying that I was a good driver.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.


Unless the non seat belt wearing person is in the back seat, cos in a head-on crash, that person can crush-to-death the person in front of them simply from momentum.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We haven't had a good track record of late, of being the sharpest crayons in the box. I mean, look who we put in charge.
Why would this be any different.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wejash: Missouri's GOP legislature just voted to drop the motorcycle helmet law.

So...yeah.

We are very stupid indeed.


''Conservatives'' are really stupid. They think peak humanity was the 1800s.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they would rather die, they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to stand on the front seat when my mom drove us around. A few hits on the dash fixed that problem. They didn't pad the dash in those days.

I learned to drive in a 65 Corvair, the Nader death trap.
 
hervatski
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.


Much like the arguments against mask wearing and distancing, this isn't about COMPLETELY solving the problem, it's about solving as much as we realistically can.

Yes you can also ban unhealthy foods and save even more people. Or, you do what you can instead of "well, it's not fair if...." And do nothing at all.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cakeman: I actually have a letter from Ralph saying that I was a good driver.


The motorcycle mouse?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.


Not necessarily. In a head on collision, your shredded carcass flying through a windshield could kill someone.

But yeah, generally
 
boozehat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ahh.... The 'ol death argument vs. the law in the US.

I want to drive my car without a seat belt   .... illegal
I want to ride my motorcycle without a helmet ....illegal
I want to take my own life  ...illegal

Can I have healthcare?    ....No.   You must stay alive for as long as possible on your own or be fined and/or jailed.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hervatski: thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.

Much like the arguments against mask wearing and distancing, this isn't about COMPLETELY solving the problem, it's about solving as much as we realistically can.

Yes you can also ban unhealthy foods and save even more people. Or, you do what you can instead of "well, it's not fair if...." And do nothing at all.


No.  Seatbelts are only worn to protect the driver and the vehicle's occupants.  The only accurate comparison to face masks would be making it mandatory for you to wear a facemask in your house and make all your family members wear one as well.

Only the most daft pedants would think that should be a law.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Superjoe: cakeman: I actually have a letter from Ralph saying that I was a good driver.

The motorcycle mouse?


Actually I was driving a limo and took him to LaGuardia. I told him my Corvair was double parked.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.


Seatbelts laws aren't idiotic, though I do agree they're only necessary to protect others at highway speeds. I suppose if you want to smash your face into your dashboard at 40, that's your business. But I don't need some jackass hitting a highway barrier and sailing head first into oncoming traffic, thanks.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.


That's not accurate though.

Sure the one without a seatbelt is most likely to die, but you can easily still end up a 150+ lbs weight flying at someone else in or out of your vehicle.

I mean I don't know that has ever happened. But since I said it someone will check and find out for us I am sure.
 
camaroash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sonething, I say, some thing.
Something. I say, some thing...
I'm how much of a sherple? Yay!
 
TimeWithWalrus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.


Absolutism is the enemy of good. If you die in your house of smoking sugary donutsteaks, you aren't impeding my commute and the carcass disposal people can get to you on a schedule. Far superior outcome to dealing with you suddenly splatting all over the pavement.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.

Seatbelts laws aren't idiotic, though I do agree they're only necessary to protect others at highway speeds. I suppose if you want to smash your face into your dashboard at 40, that's your business. But I don't need some jackass hitting a highway barrier and sailing head first into oncoming traffic, thanks.


The seatbelt laws also protect someone else from killing you.

If they are at fault for the accident and you have your seatbelt on the chances they are going to kill you from their mistake go down considerably.

From that point of view they still protect other people.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our family car for a while:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Parents up front.
Two kids in back.
Two kids in the "back-back"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's just an ornery personality trait by some people," he said. "They're not community people."

That's a very polite way to say that they're a load of noxious wankers.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
awn.comView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is it your right as an American to carry around an open bucket of feces wherever you care to go? No? Why not? So why the hell do you get to flap your you around town without a mask when 100k peeps have already died from the 'rona?


I wonder if I can bring a bucket of feces to a gun rally.  I wonder if the gun nuts would feel threatened even if I assured them I wasn't there to threaten or intimidate them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Natalie Portmanteau: thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.

Seatbelts laws aren't idiotic, though I do agree they're only necessary to protect others at highway speeds. I suppose if you want to smash your face into your dashboard at 40, that's your business. But I don't need some jackass hitting a highway barrier and sailing head first into oncoming traffic, thanks.

The seatbelt laws also protect someone else from killing you.

If they are at fault for the accident and you have your seatbelt on the chances they are going to kill you from their mistake go down considerably.

From that point of view they still protect other people.


Hadn't considered that. I mean, I was in favor of seatbelt laws in the first place, but that's a facet I overlooked.

Although, libertarian's advocate, if we're talking liberty v safety, your safety is your choice. If you choose not to wear a seat belt, you made that call, and it only affects you in the scenario you describe. (at a certain speed it becomes to the public good though)

Again, no real argument that it's best to wear seatbelts. Just exploring the thought.
 
hervatski
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: hervatski: thegreatmurgatroid: This is a terrible comparison.

Maybe if the law was saying that you had to wear a mask in your own house, then it would be more accurate.

Seatbelt laws are idiotic.  If you can ride a motorcycle with or without a helmet, you shouldnt be legally compelled to wear a seatbelt.  Yes they are a good idea and should be worn in many circumstances.  But it shouldnt be illegal to drive without your seatbelt, especially on local roads at 30 mph to the corner store.

Also, for the inevitable idiots that will say "but but but it's better for society and costs less"... well theres a lot of things that fall into this category.  The first would be the fact that 70% of the country is obese and we dont ban shiatty food or fine people for not exercising.  Same goes for smoking and alcohol which are two of the biggest contributors to poor health and death.

Much like the arguments against mask wearing and distancing, this isn't about COMPLETELY solving the problem, it's about solving as much as we realistically can.

Yes you can also ban unhealthy foods and save even more people. Or, you do what you can instead of "well, it's not fair if...." And do nothing at all.

No.  Seatbelts are only worn to protect the driver and the vehicle's occupants.  The only accurate comparison to face masks would be making it mandatory for you to wear a facemask in your house and make all your family members wear one as well.

Only the most daft pedants would think that should be a law.


Seat belts pretest society in other ways than just saving a life. You can't say if I die I die, because it's not certain you WILL die.

Seat belts make it so OTHERS don't suffer because of you. Just like masks.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At least with seat belts the only person at risk of dying is you.


Nope. Not true. I'd charge people not wearing one the same as a DWI.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, duh. This country was founded by a bunch of people who got fed up with the government telling them what to do.

:-D
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wejash: Missouri's GOP legislature just voted to drop the motorcycle helmet law.

So...yeah.

We are very stupid indeed.


Lifelong motorcycle guy. Rain, cold, whatever. I walk a lot in my.city bc it's pedestrian friendly but yeah, I ride. No matter the rules of the state I ride through, I'm.wearing a helmet. If you want your freedom, remember that you're you make the the rest of us look irresponsible.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
libertarians are always a waste of time
they are endlessly needlessly offended about basic common sense
"brush your teeth or they might decay idk"
"AM I BEING DETAINED ARE YOU DETAINING ME"
but you can just degrade their human rights under them while flicking their nose and they will thank you
p.s. ayn rand died on welfare and the free market didn't give a shiat about her books
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
M.O.D. - Accident Scene
Youtube 8TDzgowW-tY

We're going out tonight, to watch some people die. We'll watch the parents cry at the accident scene. Cars will crash tonight. Bodies hurled in flight. We're laughing in delight at the accident scene. You know the end is near, so drink another beer. And anticipate their fear at the accident scene. Body organs burst, splattered on the earth. Flat now is your girth at the accident scene. Should have worn your seat belt. You choose your time to die. So now they take your body to the city morgue. Imbalming fluid floods your brain - no way. A car is just the same as a gun, use it wrong you'll kill someone. Learn from it. We're laughing at the accident scene.
 
