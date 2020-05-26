 Skip to content
(CBS News) Groom requests refund from wedding photographer after his bride dies. As the wedding photographer, do you C) create website threatening to sue the groom?
wademh
9 hours ago  
Bride tragically dies in car accident before wedding. Fiancé (not groom subby) asks for a refund of deposit. Bickering ensues.

I'll vote against the videographer. Sure, it's technically non-refundable but bad publicity is gonna kill you. And this company was being critically stupid. They had 3 months to reschedule for the day which is fairly long notice. I get not refunding if a couple calls of  the wedding. But your business is not going to survive if you wind up looking so completely heartless.
 
weddingsinger
7 hours ago  
For a deposit to actually be non-refundable there are two parts they have to justify:

First, pay for work performed.   90+ days out, that's not much.

Second is liquidated damages which is harder to nail down.  For wedding vendors it usually means the date has value and a cancelation means lost opportunity.   If the client could show the company rebooked the date that would work.  Or if the company has more than one crew and the others weren't booked it shows they didnt miss out on work.

There is also an issue that in small claims a judge has a lot of leeway and if the contract is too one sided he can basically choose to throw it out or ignore clauses.  Wedding vendor contracts are notoriously one sided to protect the vendor while ignoring the client.  For example, the client could ask what happens if the vendor had canceled or no showed because I guarantee the contract doesnt mention it except maybe to limit the company's liability.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
6 hours ago  
Copper Stallion Media's web site is still up, saying it's booked until January 2022
 
edmo
6 hours ago  
That douche will lose was more than he keeps withholding the funds. That's no way to run a business.
 
BumpInTheNight
5 hours ago  
The cynic/psychopath in me is thinking of ways to completely troll that photo shoot if the company insists on keeping the deposit.

/That company only needed to provide an administrative-fee type out and both parties wouldn't have been dragged into the mud like they are now
//Ultimately:  *"good", grumpy cat.jpg* for the company's reputation from this
 
LordBeavis
4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: The cynic/psychopath in me is thinking of ways to completely troll that photo shoot if the company insists on keeping the deposit.

/That company only needed to provide an administrative-fee type out and both parties wouldn't have been dragged into the mud like they are now
//Ultimately:  *"good", grumpy cat.jpg* for the company's reputation from this


I boggles the mind that it was an $1800 deposit.  How much would the entire videography be?  How much for the entire wedding?
 
iheartscotch
4 hours ago  
The wedding industry is stage 4 butt cancer. If I ever marry my girlfriend, I'm booking the event as a merger between two companies.

/ and when they biatch, I'll waive their stupid contract in their dumb faces
 
weddingsinger
4 hours ago  

LordBeavis: BumpInTheNight: The cynic/psychopath in me is thinking of ways to completely troll that photo shoot if the company insists on keeping the deposit.

/That company only needed to provide an administrative-fee type out and both parties wouldn't have been dragged into the mud like they are now
//Ultimately:  *"good", grumpy cat.jpg* for the company's reputation from this

I boggles the mind that it was an $1800 deposit.  How much would the entire videography be?  How much for the entire wedding?


If they're any good, $3,000 to $4,000 so I'm assuming $1800 is 50%

Photog can easily be that much, too.

/I was a decent videographer, charged $2400 for 12 hours of coverage
// was also a $1300 per wedding DJ until a few years ago
 
weddingsinger
4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: The wedding industry is stage 4 butt cancer. If I ever marry my girlfriend, I'm booking the event as a merger between two companies.

/ and when they biatch, I'll waive their stupid contract in their dumb faces


Wont work.  The time and deliverables in the contract are what make weddings expensive.

When I was a DJ it was $1300 for 7 hours of a wedding reception or $800 for 3 hours at a non-wedding.

For video, a wedding was a 8-12 hour day with multiple camera angles filming non-repeatable moments.  A non-wedding was shorter and more low key.

If you want to save, dont have a photog, video, dance, and keep the guest list super short because every person costs $25-$50 to feed if its catered.

/got married by a friend and then had brunch for 12.  I cooked.
 
iheartscotch
4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: iheartscotch: The wedding industry is stage 4 butt cancer. If I ever marry my girlfriend, I'm booking the event as a merger between two companies.

/ and when they biatch, I'll waive their stupid contract in their dumb faces

Wont work.  The time and deliverables in the contract are what make weddings expensive.

When I was a DJ it was $1300 for 7 hours of a wedding reception or $800 for 3 hours at a non-wedding.

For video, a wedding was a 8-12 hour day with multiple camera angles filming non-repeatable moments.  A non-wedding was shorter and more low key.

If you want to save, dont have a photog, video, dance, and keep the guest list super short because every person costs $25-$50 to feed if its catered.

/got married by a friend and then had brunch for 12.  I cooked.


That sounds horrible.

Also, why would they need a DJ? Use YouTube. And, why would they need 8 hours to film a 20 minute ceremony?

/ also, anyone can take decent photos anymore. Give one of the teenagers $100 if you really had to.

// ~$130 for enough BBQ for 30 people

/// $85.50 for the marriage license

// venue? Backyard. Free.

/minister? Friend with an internet parsonage. $50

For a grand total of $365.50.
 
ArkAngel
3 hours ago  

LordBeavis: BumpInTheNight: The cynic/psychopath in me is thinking of ways to completely troll that photo shoot if the company insists on keeping the deposit.

/That company only needed to provide an administrative-fee type out and both parties wouldn't have been dragged into the mud like they are now
//Ultimately:  *"good", grumpy cat.jpg* for the company's reputation from this

I boggles the mind that it was an $1800 deposit.  How much would the entire videography be?  How much for the entire wedding?


Our videographer was the daughter of a coworker of my wife. She did it for $250 because she was just starting out and I think she did a wonderful job.
 
koder
3 hours ago  
My Sober Alt
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The wedding industry is stage 4 butt cancer.


I used to work for a chain of formal wear stores.  They're probably hurting bad  right now what with prom season and wedding season both going up in smoke. I don't feel sorry for the owners or most of the store managers. I do feel sympathy for their underpaid employees, both in the office and in the stores.
 
Resident Muslim
53 minutes ago  
As a person who books by the day and makes sure cancellation clauses are CLEARLY mentioned in the contract/offer, including escalating cancellation fees I came in here to say both parties are wrong (with sympathies to the groom).
Until I saw they had THREE MONTHS NOTICE!
Shut the hell up and pay the guy before the Internet tears you to shreds and someone in the company leaks out your contract list and they cancel everything on you.

/three months is a heck of a long time. For me anything more than a month is completely fine because things change and life happens, and if I'm good enough I should be busy enough and can reach out to other clients
 
Wendigogo
36 minutes ago  
"Life's a biatch, Justin..."

Seriously?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
28 minutes ago  
Good year?
No, the worst.
 
AmbassadorBooze
25 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU
16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I call on all couples (or thruples in the case of Joe exotic 3 way weddings) to boycott all wedding photography until the entire industry forms a cabal to eat other photographers who won't refund in cases like this.  Destroy the industry until the entirety polices themselves through fear of cannibalism.  I bet if the photographer feared the rest of his or her industry hunting them down to feast on them if they don't refund the money, they would refund the money.  And only photographers with enough honor to do the right thing every time would enter the industry, since only those pure of heart would not have to fear cannibalism.


mrparks
14 minutes ago  
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: AmbassadorBooze: I call on all couples (or thruples in the case of Joe exotic 3 way weddings) to boycott all wedding photography until the entire industry forms a cabal to eat other photographers who won't refund in cases like this.  Destroy the industry until the entirety polices themselves through fear of cannibalism.  I bet if the photographer feared the rest of his or her industry hunting them down to feast on them if they don't refund the money, they would refund the money.  And only photographers with enough honor to do the right thing every time would enter the industry, since only those pure of heart would not have to fear cannibalism.

Just avoid any parts with larg accumulations of nerves. Like the obvious brain and spine and the heart. Gotta avoid dem prion diseases now.


‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Smoking GNU: AmbassadorBooze: I call on all couples (or thruples in the case of Joe exotic 3 way weddings) to boycott all wedding photography until the entire industry forms a cabal to eat other photographers who won't refund in cases like this.  Destroy the industry until the entirety polices themselves through fear of cannibalism.  I bet if the photographer feared the rest of his or her industry hunting them down to feast on them if they don't refund the money, they would refund the money.  And only photographers with enough honor to do the right thing every time would enter the industry, since only those pure of heart would not have to fear cannibalism.

Just avoid any parts with larg accumulations of nerves. Like the obvious brain and spine and the heart. Gotta avoid dem prion diseases now.

No.  They have to eat the whole thing.  This isn't for fun.  This is a punishment for the photographer and the industry for not policing their own with an iron fist.  The have to break the bones and suck the marrow out too.


‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: Everyone knows the right thing to do is take pictures of the corpse in a wedding dress then post them on a website with caption text "she'd rather die than be with you! Lol! Pay me, biatch."

/Then you hold his family ransom and....
//...then after you send the UN your list of demands...
///...and you do a little pinky thing. Profit.


grimlock1972
9 minutes ago  

wademh: Bride tragically dies in car accident before wedding. Fiancé (not groom subby) asks for a refund of deposit. Bickering ensues.

I'll vote against the videographer. Sure, it's technically non-refundable but bad publicity is gonna kill you. And this company was being critically stupid. They had 3 months to reschedule for the day which is fairly long notice. I get not refunding if a couple calls of  the wedding. But your business is not going to survive if you wind up looking so completely heartless.


I agree with you, the risk of getting slammed by bad publicity and risk of losing potential bookings is not worth it.  A partial refund may have been enough to settle the matter if offered immediately but now it is too late for anything but a full refund and that said the damage may already been done at this point.  To top it off part of the damage is self inflicted.
 
chawco
8 minutes ago  
The company might have been on semi solid, if somewhat heartless, footing if they hadn't made a website with his name, implying it was about his wedding, and then posted a bunch of trash about a guy who just lost his fiance.

That's some pretty low class shiat right there.

Like, sociopathicly low class.
 
Prof. Frink
8 minutes ago  

mrparks: So, it wasn't consummated?


Nowhere does the article even imply that.
 
turboke
5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: a wedding was a 8-12 hour day


My wife's a photographer. In-house for a company now. She wanted to stop doing weddings after our oldest was born because it's mostly on weekends. And then after that day you have a bunch of raw images that need to be selected and processed. She does one or two a year now, depending on who's asking.

iheartscotch: / also, anyone can take decent photos anymore.


It's as if it's mandatory for every wedding to have the uncle with the expensive DSLR that he doesn't know how to use. A favourite is when he starts belittling her because he has a "real" camera and she's shooting with a "compact". The full-frame back alone costs more than his entire setup. But that's even besides the point. Give her any camera (she has about 20-30 of them, I lost track) and she finds a great composition, just the right light ... Give me the same camera and I'll manage to not get a blurry shot most of the times.
 
MurphyMurphy
3 minutes ago  
Man, we are just full up on assholes on this planet.
 
