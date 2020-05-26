 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Wisconsin allows any two people to self-solemnize their marriage by mutual declaration, unless the couple happens to be atheist, of course   (atheists.org) divider line
37
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 10:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only religious people dare act as God.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been assured numerous times by a certain Farker (it's his surname, he's French!) that atheism is a religion.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read that as 'self-sodomize'
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'


Seconded.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Religious "Freedom"

Note: Doesn't apply to atheists, agnostics, Muslims, non-"Messianic Jews", Pagans, Sikhs, Buddhists, Hindus, and other categories we don't like.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: American Religious "Freedom"

Note: Doesn't apply to atheists, agnostics, Muslims, non-"Messianic Jews", Pagans, Sikhs, Buddhists, Hindus, and other categories we don't like.


Or Catholics and Jews at some government supported adoption agencies in South Carolina.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.


I guess the real question in Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or classic Liquid Tide for lube?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be enough to agree to marry, and share "a bed, a meal and a fireside."
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we can't have atheists breeding more atheists, now can we?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: I've been assured numerous times by a certain Farker (it's his surname, he's French!) that atheism is a religion.


I've been equally assured by another unnamed Farker that evolutionism is the tinfoil hat atheists wear to keep God out of their brainwaves. That and walls of copypasta from a web page filled with quotations. For some reason.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...atheists still sullying our legal system."

Those darned sullying atheists!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.


3
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cultural Christian Communist Nanny State
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: I've been assured numerous times by a certain Farker (it's his surname, he's French!) that atheism is a religion.


Oh it is. Just like bald is a hair color.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need to dig out my marriage and divorce papers? All I signed was my name, she signed, and 2 witnesses. My mother got remarried in a courthouse. Other than me relenting to getting the ceremony done in the church to make her happy, I don't recall me having to declare that I was either baptized and confirmed as catholic or thinking the church is a house of lies and pedophilia for the last 8 years previous to the marriage.

Wtf is going in over there by the lake?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.

3


4 (and was confused)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the law permits solemnization by "[t]he two parties themselves, by mutual declaration that they take each other as husband and wife, in accordance with the customs, rules and regulations of any religious society, denomination or sect to which either of the parties may belong."

Say you're part of a splinter sect of the Betazoid tradition and just get naked.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems less an issue with the law and more an issue with a county clerk not wanting to do his/her job. The rule per TFA:

"[t]he two parties themselves, by mutual declaration that they take each other as husband and wife, in accordance with the customs, rules and regulations of any religious society, denomination or sect to which either of the parties may belong."

So, as long as they belong to a "denomination" or "sect" that has a custom that allows for marriage without an offiiciant, they are cool. The issue is the clerk who went rogue and decided that "denomination" or "sect" explicitly excludes athiests.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-sodomize?
Oh wait...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Do I need to dig out my marriage and divorce papers? All I signed was my name, she signed, and 2 witnesses. My mother got remarried in a courthouse. Other than me relenting to getting the ceremony done in the church to make her happy, I don't recall me having to declare that I was either baptized and confirmed as catholic or thinking the church is a house of lies and pedophilia for the last 8 years previous to the marriage.

Wtf is going in over there by the lake?


When I got married (Michigan), I needed me, my wife, two witnesses and an officiant. In our case, it was a Catholic priest but it could have been a magistrate, priest, ship's captain, or someone who printed out a certificate online saying he/she was a minister.
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: wademh: OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.

3

4 (and was confused)


My chances for a window seat are not looking good...
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why do these religious officials even DO this stuff. You cant possibly win, your state will lose money and look foolish. I guess its just virtue signalling 'look at me I'm super-religious! might even get a shoutout from Trumpolini!';
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Salmon: wademh: OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.

3

4 (and was confused)

My chances for a window seat are not looking good...


At this rate we farkers will have the whole 737 max.  Their will be a whole lot of self sodomizing just after take off.
 
willwall [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gaspode: Why do these religious officials even DO this stuff. You cant possibly win, your state will lose money and look foolish. I guess its just virtue signalling 'look at me I'm super-religious! might even get a shoutout from Trumpolini!';


Even if they "win" this in court what would they really gain for all the money spent? The couple has to get a justice of the peace to read boilerplate for 2 minutes and then they are married....That's their big victory?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: the law permits solemnization by "[t]he two parties themselves, by mutual declaration that they take each other as husband and wife, in accordance with the customs, rules and regulations of any religious society, denomination or sect to which either of the parties may belong."

Say you're part of a splinter sect of the Betazoid tradition and just get naked.


That rules out atheists.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: AppleOptionEsc: Do I need to dig out my marriage and divorce papers? All I signed was my name, she signed, and 2 witnesses. My mother got remarried in a courthouse. Other than me relenting to getting the ceremony done in the church to make her happy, I don't recall me having to declare that I was either baptized and confirmed as catholic or thinking the church is a house of lies and pedophilia for the last 8 years previous to the marriage.

Wtf is going in over there by the lake?

When I got married (Michigan), I needed me, my wife, two witnesses and an officiant. In our case, it was a Catholic priest but it could have been a magistrate, priest, ship's captain, or someone who printed out a certificate online saying he/she was a minister.


In Massachusetts, you can print out the online certificate - I solemnized my dad's marriage to his second wife. But there was no religious test or requirement associated with it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meanmutton: This seems less an issue with the law and more an issue with a county clerk not wanting to do his/her job. The rule per TFA:

"[t]he two parties themselves, by mutual declaration that they take each other as husband and wife, in accordance with the customs, rules and regulations of any religious society, denomination or sect to which either of the parties may belong."

So, as long as they belong to a "denomination" or "sect" that has a custom that allows for marriage without an offiiciant, they are cool. The issue is the clerk who went rogue and decided that "denomination" or "sect" explicitly excludes athiests.


It does. First, it requires a "religious" society, denomination, or sect, and second, other than the Unitarians and arguably the Satanists and Pastafarians, there aren't any atheist societies, denominations, or sects.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Remnants of Santa: Salmon: wademh: OkieDookie: Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'

Seconded.

3

4 (and was confused)

My chances for a window seat are not looking good...

At this rate we farkers will have the whole 737 max.  Their will be a whole lot of self sodomizing just after take off.


I'd self-sodomize if I were a lot more flexible
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmm. If only there were some organization that might be of help in this matter. Oh look! There's one actually headquartered in Wisconsin! How convenient.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: read that as 'self-sodomize'


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: American Religious "Freedom"

Note: Doesn't apply to atheists, agnostics, Muslims, non-"Messianic Jews", Pagans, Sikhs, Buddhists, Hindus, and other categories we don't like.


Rev. Lovejoy: No Homer, God didn't burn your house down, but he was working in the hearts of your friends be they Christian, Jew, or ... miscellaneous.
Apu: Hindu. There are seven hundred million of us.
Rev. Lovejoy: Aww, that's super.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just recognize atheism as a religion, problem solved

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just went online and paid a small fee and instantly became an ordained minister and me and missus went to the beach and at sunset stood holding hands and said our vows and I signed as groom and officiant and was done.

If only divorce were that simple here...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One would hope the legal argument would be a slam dunk, (although it sounds like the Walker era may have farked the court system up there, so who knows.)

As a lot of posters have said, there are a lot of ways of getting married that are a lot easier and cheaper than challenging this law, but I also think it's kind of a neat civic duty to try to take down unjust laws. Letting little things like this stand unchallenged is one of the ways that civil liberties die a death of a thousand cuts, so good on this couple.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: fusillade762: I've been assured numerous times by a certain Farker (it's his surname, he's French!) that atheism is a religion.

I've been equally assured by another unnamed Farker that evolutionism is the tinfoil hat atheists wear to keep God out of their brainwaves. That and walls of copypasta from a web page filled with quotations. For some reason.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.