(BBC-US)   Boy escapes brown bear, brown shorts   (bbc.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't the translation wrong? He's saying, "Don't turn back to him" not "Don't turn your back to him."
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown pants brown pants what do you see?
I see feces all over me
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown bears in the Alps?! What next, elephants?!
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Boy escapes brown bear, browns shorts"

FTFY
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get these motherfarking brown bears out of my motherfarking alps

/Motherfarker
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next time dress for success...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what was in that bag in his left hand. If it was food, holding on to it may not have been the best move.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Captain turns to his first mate and states, "bring me my brown pants".

/punchlines are fun
 
Bob Down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did the boy have a tender heart?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Brown bear wondering where his walking breakfast burrito is off to?
 
drtgb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always been taught never to turn your back on a bear. You keep eye contact, back slowly away and never run. If you run, you are a vision of lunch-ness. The kid was calm. The dad filming... that's a bit of a douche dad. The shouting mom wasn't much of a help.

I too wonder about the bag. The bear just might have been hungry looking for food and smelled something tasty.

I've only encountered black bears up close. One was a mama bear with cubs on the trail when I came around a corner. I stopped and backed up. When I was out of sight, I quickly hiked away. The other was a night camp invasion. The bear was trying very hard to reach my tree-d food. I scared it off by waving a black pack liner over my head and blowing my annoying bear whistle. It looked pissed off at me and walked away. I did not sleep that night.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'm wondering what was in that bag in his left hand. If it was food, holding on to it may not have been the best move.


drtgb: I too wonder about the bag.


Another article stated the kid was picking up pinecones. Not sure that would attract a bear, but a kid many feet from mom and dad would.

The stepdad (also identified in the other article) seems like a bit of an idiot since he kept putting distance between himself and the kid, by backing up faster than the boy.  Might as well have signaled to the bear that they're not overly fond of the kid.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 I am not a big fan of playing super tough guy know-it-all, after the fact, on the internet. There are a thousand situations where we would all act differently based on our experience and personal characteristics. I am not perfect, nor is anyone, so in any situation we have only to fall back on the priorities of the people in the situation. What is it that they valued most?

This man took three major actions in this film, listed in what it appears to be the priority:

1) Filming . Getting the shot seemed to be incredibly important to him as he maintained it the entire time. He did not ready himself for any potential physical altercation, the camera shot was the most important thing.

2) Getting away from the bear. Notice, I do not say getting his SON away from the bear. He definitely wanted to get away from the bear, that was the whole point. The most important thing is he backed up as his son moved forward ALWAYS keeping his son between the bear and himself.

3) Moving his son away from the bear.Yes, he was trying to move his son safely away from the bear... giving possibly bad advice.

In my opinion, #3 should have been the priority and as soon as the boy was past him, if this douchebag wanted to film HIMSELF backing away from the bear, then more power to him.

Let us also remember, he filmed this. He had complete control over the footage and whether or not it would be release. HE thinks this is a good response to the situation, he thinks this is a "cool" video.

He is a jerk who has his priorities completely out of whack.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bear probably hasn't seen people in a long time because of the quarantine and thought he was about to see something good. We've seen him before on Fark.com.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Remember??
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Did the boy have a tender heart?


underrated comment.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The bear felt like having a little Italian.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fake.
I've seen better effects in early Ray Harryhausen flicks.
 
