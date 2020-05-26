 Skip to content
(AP News)   Remember that judge whose advice to a rape victim was "close your legs?" He ain't a judge no more   (apnews.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus what an entitled sack of shiat
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Awww...that's too bad. Maybe we should all clap him on the back, really hard, and tell him to "Buck Up." Only in the face. And with mallets. Dipped in chili powder and fiberglass.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said sexually assaulted her. According to a transcript of the exchange, when the woman described her encounter with the man, Russo asked her, "Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?"
When the woman answered yes and said one method would be to run away, Russo continued, "Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?"
He also made joking comments to staffers about the exchange after the woman had left the courtroom, according to a report issued by the judicial conduct committee.
Russo has contended that he was trying only to elicit more information and that he chose his words poorly, and that he has acknowledged his mistake.

This was a restraining order hearing. It is appropriate to be skeptical and play the role of defense attorney. What did she do to stop the supposed bad conduct?
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My advice to him is that he should close his mouth more.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only he had taken his own advice and closed his mouth, he wouldn't have this problem.

/ Glad he's gone.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's good to see some karma come back and bite this guy on his ass.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Took long enough.

There are far too many like him (and they're not all "hims," too many of them are women) still working in our "legal" system.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe he'll learn a bit of compassion, or at least to shut his mouth. Probably not, but hey.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

"This is too harsh a punishment!  I've apologized!  It was a simple mistake!  I realize I shouldn't have done it now, why can't you just stop being mean to me by punishing me for it???"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surely there must be something Trump can do. Can he pardon him? Oh, I hope he can pardon him!

/Angrily kidding.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you know how to not be removed as a Judge and barred for life?
Did you try not being a fuc#ing sexist pig asshole?
Did you do that?

Did a GIS of him.
For some reason I figured he'd be much older.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, you getting the unwanted butt sechs? Just clench your cheeks, you bastard.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So we can just fire them?
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This was a restraining order hearing. It is appropriate to be skeptical and play the role of defense attorney. What did she do to stop the supposed bad conduct?


It's not her responsibility to control someone else's conduct. Asking her to do so is not appropriate from anyone, especially a judge. And no, it's not appropriate for a judge to act as a defense attorney.

But congratulations, you managed to fit an impressive amount of wrong into your misogynistic idiocy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This was a restraining order hearing. It is appropriate to be skeptical and play the role of defense attorney. What did she do to stop the supposed bad conduct?


Say "no"? You understand what rape is, right?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn you cancel culture.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

covfefe: This was a restraining order hearing. It is appropriate to be skeptical and play the role of defense attorney. What did she do to stop the supposed bad conduct?


Advice often given to women on sexually assault is to avoid risking injury by fighting back.  Then in court they would use that against her.  She didn't fight back, so she must have wanted it.

It's appropriate for a judge to ask questions for clarification.  It is not appropriate to blame the woman for the assault, which his comment clearly does.
 
JDAT
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
grist.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not Happening
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These desperately need to make a comeback

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

How could you say something so crass and misguided!?!
 
