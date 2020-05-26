 Skip to content
Louisiana: Praise God and pass the ammo
39
39 Comments
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what Jesus would have wanted.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.


Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes Freebird is appropriate.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that stops a bad Christian with a gun is a good Christian with a gun.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add one more to the pile of reasons for me not to go into a church.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.


You're thinking regular Jesus. Southern Evangelical Jesus only uses Colt.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Approves

[Fark user image 658x326]


That scene was phenomenal.  I can't hear Freebird now without thinking about it.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'He who lives by the sword, shall also die by the sword'

It's like these creeps didn't even take time to read Jesus' statements.
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.


Luke 22:36 disagrees...

He said to them, "But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don't have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.

Raised Jewish and non-observant as can be but the way most christians use the bible like a dim sum menu is kinda disturbing...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's consistent with seperation of church and state ain't it? Shouldn't the church decide if they want trigger happy folk inside?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: 'He who lives by the sword, shall also die by the sword'

It's like these creeps didn't even take time to read Jesus' statements.


Duh, that's why they have guns instead.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: 'He who lives by the sword, shall also die by the sword'

It's like these creeps didn't even take time to read Jesus' statements.


Read?

What kind of communist pinko f*ggot are you?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new law would eliminate all those restrictions, allowing anyone to bring a gun inside a church without anyone else in the congregation knowing about it... unless the church says otherwise.

I'm not a lawyer, but my reading of the bill suggests pastors wouldn't even have to know about the weapons, which means they wouldn't be able to give permission.

It's pretty clear WHY the author is not a lawyer, considering that he can't even grasp the concept of "Check Your Guns At The Door" signs.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: lolmao500: Approves

[Fark user image 658x326]

That scene was phenomenal.  I can't hear Freebird now without thinking about it.


You know who else enjoyed that scene?

NSFW the trumpsman the kingsman parody.
Youtube 5t_0-hk-06w


Sorry.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

Luke 22:36 disagrees...

He said to them, "But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don't have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.

Raised Jewish and non-observant as can be but the way most christians use the bible like a dim sum menu is kinda disturbing...


Too bad you didn't come from a Christian background, otherwise you would know that they ended up with two swords - which was a laughable amount from a use of force perspective.

One of the swords was used to chop off the ear of Malchus, and then Jesus healed the guy. Again, not an effective use of force.

No, the purpose of the swords was in the furtherance of prophecy.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

Luke 22:36 disagrees...

He said to them, "But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don't have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.



And Morty 11:38 says "Well then get your shiat together, get it all together and put it in a back pack, all your shiat, so it's together.  And if you gotta take it some where, take it somewhere, you know, take it to the shiat store and sell it, or put it in the shiat museum. I don't care what you do, you just gotta get it together. "
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

You're thinking regular Jesus. Southern Evangelical Jesus only uses Colt.


Do not forget his disciples Smith and Wesson
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: Add one more to the pile of reasons for me not to go into a church.


Since the odds of me being in a Louisiana church are pretty low, I honestly don't care what they do down there.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Z-clipped: lolmao500: Approves

[Fark user image 658x326]

That scene was phenomenal.  I can't hear Freebird now without thinking about it.

You know who else enjoyed that scene?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5t_0-hk-​06w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Sorry.


Do not be sorry That is exactly how Trump sees himself !
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for those conscientious people who gun down folks standing too close to each other and wearing their N95 masks improperly.

/or maybe bad news
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Religion of peace...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: i.r.id10t: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

Luke 22:36 disagrees...

He said to them, "But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don't have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.

Raised Jewish and non-observant as can be but the way most christians use the bible like a dim sum menu is kinda disturbing...

Too bad you didn't come from a Christian background, otherwise you would know that they ended up with two swords - which was a laughable amount from a use of force perspective.

One of the swords was used to chop off the ear of Malchus, and then Jesus healed the guy. Again, not an effective use of force.

No, the purpose of the swords was in the furtherance of prophecy.


Too bad you do not know Jesus was a Jew.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Sometimes Freebird is appropriate.


I cannot think of a better scene using Lynard Skynard in the history of movies.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

limboslam: Worked here...
[Fark user image image 425x424]


Except for that first fat ass good ole boy who made every mistake in the book with carrying and telegraphed to the shooter "Hey! I have a gun concealed on my hip and ima go ahead and pull this thang out and" **blam** dead.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

limboslam: Worked here...
[Fark user image image 425x424]


What are they afraid of? If god says its time for you to go, its time for you to go!

/s
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kendelrio: limboslam: Worked here...
[Fark user image image 425x424]

Except for that first fat ass good ole boy who made every mistake in the book with carrying and telegraphed to the shooter "Hey! I have a gun concealed on my hip and ima go ahead and pull this thang out and" **blam** dead.


Ehh sonny we trumpderpers have him pictograph on our wall as a Martyr fer fredumbs
And praise the lawd fer our gunz rites and pass dem bizcuits amen.
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition
Youtube TUOPvtVZwo8
 
Luse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.


Very intolerant of you. Not everyone holds Christian values.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Luse: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

Very intolerant of you. Not everyone holds Christian values.


LMAO he knows not a thing of the crusades...Christian values hmm lets kill peoples whom do not adhere to our belief ? sounds a bit familiar.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The man was the son of a carpenter. He'd only have one gun.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The man was the son of a carpenter. He'd only have one gun.

[pbs.twimg.com image 679x1074]


THAT is hilarious !!
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Luse: gar1013: Boo_Guy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.

Jesus would want people to not murder each other.

If we all followed that, the world would be a better place.

Very intolerant of you. Not everyone holds Christian values.

LMAO he knows not a thing of the crusades...Christian values hmm lets kill peoples whom do not adhere to our belief ? sounds a bit familiar.


Clearly a son of a gun of a gunner he is not!
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The man was the son of a carpenter. He'd only have one gun.

[pbs.twimg.com image 679x1074]


Ok i will say this and get banned but Ya Nailed it in one post
 
Luse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The man was the son of a carpenter. He'd only have one gun.

[pbs.twimg.com image 679x1074]


If we're gonna get technical his carpenter "father" was actually a cuck....
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hold my wine and watch this.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doubleplusgood!

When the Gubbermint attempts to squash the People's Republic of America, the People will gather at the churches to defend it and must be armed!

Can't stop that!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.