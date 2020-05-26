 Skip to content
(Guardian)   A 46,000 year old site, declared sacred by Aborigines destroyed to make room for mining expansions   (theguardian.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you post a weary sigh and the feeling of deep disappointment in mankind?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. It's just an ancient Indian burial ground. We need to get rid of it, so we can make another billion dollars

/SMGDH
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oz proves once again, that when it comes to the natives, it's still basically Alabama cir 1933
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Meh. It's just an ancient Indian burial ground. We need to get rid of it, so we can make another billion dollars

/SMGDH


Do you want Bunyips?  Because that's how you get Bunyips!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: How do you post a weary sigh and the feeling of deep disappointment in mankind?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
May a thousand Drop Bears infest the underpants of all the executives in charge of this clusterf#ck.
 
Esroc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If modern society fully collapses there's going to be absolutely massive chunks of the human story completely missing because of crap like this. The survivors will never be able to piece together human history with what's left after our plundering combined with the switch to digital archival.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: How do you post a weary sigh and the feeling of deep disappointment in mankind?


Honestly these last few years have made me understand why some people just give up and drink for days on end. Like the guy you see sitting at the bar everyday drunk chain smoking. I used to think that guy was just so sad. Now I'm like, "yeah dude, I get it".
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Billy Liar: How do you post a weary sigh and the feeling of deep disappointment in mankind?

[66.media.tumblr.com image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the one hand, that's sad.

On the other hand, we don't have infinite room on this planet for super-millennial sentimentality if we're all going to have enough space to live here for more than a cosmological blink of an eye. "That's Earth... They ran out of room burying their dead."

/ Let's get multi-planetary up in this biatch!
// Cremate me or whatever. I don't want a tomb.
/// Why not give back some of what we took?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baka-san: Oz proves once again, that when it comes to the natives, it's still basically Alabama cir 1933


Or Minneapolis circa yesterday?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need to be investing in space development. There are asteroids out there that could provide enough metals for the entire world for centuries. Stop tearing up our biosphere and history and use up some otherwise worthless rocks instead.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Australia?  Skims article.  ShockedFace.PNG
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Considering 98% of Western Australia is absolutely nothing, it seems odd that they couldn't find some other place to dynamite.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

camaroash: On the one hand, that's sad.

On the other hand, we don't have infinite room on this planet for super-millennial sentimentality if we're all going to have enough space to live here for more than a cosmological blink of an eye. "That's Earth... They ran out of room burying their dead."

/ Let's get multi-planetary up in this biatch!
// Cremate me or whatever. I don't want a tomb.
/// Why not give back some of what we took?


Sorry, but this is no mere burial ground, this should easily qualify as a World Heritage Site
It dates back to 46,000 years ago FFS

According to you we should just destroy and consume everything, and erase all evidence of the past and preserve nothing so that we can forget everything, because it doesn't matter -- it's all just useless trash

Frankly, you take nihilism to a whole new level that I find disturbing, you should find a professional for some therapy
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Declared sacred? Do people like electricity and the comforts of modern living?

Well, pick one or other. You can't have both if sacred happens to sit on top of a mine.

/for some reason people defer to pagan sky wizards, but if this was a church y'all would be hollering DRILL BABY DRILL
 
