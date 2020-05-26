 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   How do you say "cross-border booty call" in Danish?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, European Union, Denmark, Norway, Europe, Nordic countries, justice minister, US President Donald Trump, Opposition parties  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
¥ü wannåé  byøîñk?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this is the Bjork.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"grænseoverskridende boot-opkald" according to Google translate.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just brushing up on a little Danish
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rjnga-djnga-midnyte-binga.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass on that C-19 "Booty Call".........or by at least 6ft!!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rules currently require people to prove their relationship with photos, text messages and emails.

Yeah, that's gonna be impossible to fake.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In Denmark, it's called "goat herding."
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mit Jylland har brug for en havn
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How you say it in the danish depends on the type. It will be different if it is a spandauer, rabarberhorn, or kanelstang.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Off to GIS Danish Booty...
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You say it via pay phone

All Saints - Bootie Call (Official Music Video)
Youtube A4LcwjNH7m0
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her name was Eva, she lived in Vermont across the border, was completely out of her mind but good heavens was it fun (when she wasn't screaming or yelling).
Danish women have darker skin sometimes... But yeah watch out for the really bonkers ones.

/ I'm not kidding about how nuts she was.
// Screamed herself hoarse once and broke my door banging on it. After sending over 60 nasty text messages and calling 90 times. Because I told her I was tired and needed an afternoon to myself.
///She was hot enough but Heaven help the poor idiot I've seen with her since then.
//// Quad slashies!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.