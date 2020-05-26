 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   This quarantine has got some people climbing the walls, and in Florida it goes double for the alligators   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
turtle gator
Youtube Q_ukuCGWRaA

It's true. I was fishing off my dock when this happened.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quicklol.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*Ding Dong*
Homeowner: Who is it?
Voice at door: Delivery.
Homeowner: I didn't order anything.
Voice at door: Census Taker.
Homeowner: I submitted mine online.
Voice at door: I'd like to talk about who you're voting for in November.
Homeowner: I don't discuss politics with strangers.
Voice at door: Have you accepted Jesus Christ and your savior?
Homeowner: I'm a Scientologist.
Voice at door: Eww, never mind.
 
