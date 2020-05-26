 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   While society continues to break down in the United States, Chinese researchers are testing a vaccine candidate that's just passed peer review   (arstechnica.com)
18
    Immune system, Antibody, robust antibody response, academic researchers, number of side effects, harmless virus, Humoral immunity, robust immune response  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if this turns out to be the cure, how is Trump gonna take credit for it?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your headline is part of the problem with disseminating information, subby.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well duh.  They built the damn thing, they should know how to fix it.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Side effects of this stuff:

inflammation at the site of injection
fever,
fatigue
muscle aches typical of a viral infection


Side effects of Hydroxochloroquine:

Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
blurred vision or other vision changes
chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
cough or hoarseness
dark urine
decreased urination
defective color vision
diarrhea
difficulty breathing
difficulty seeing at night
dizziness or fainting
fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
feeling that others can hear your thoughts
feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
fever with or without chills
general feeling of tiredness or weakness
headache
inability to move the eyes
increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
joint or muscle pain
large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
loss of hearing
lower back or side pain
noisy breathing
painful or difficult urination
red irritated eyes
red skin lesions, often with a purple center
severe mood or mental changes
sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
sticking out of the tongue
stomach pain
swelling of the feet or lower legs
swollen or painful glands
trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
unusual behavior
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual facial expressions
unusual tiredness or weakness
yellow eyes or skin
 
Cubs300
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You forgot unexplained pregnancy, and lupus.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
from the source article: 'https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/​NC​T04313127?term=NCT04313127&draw=2&rank​=1 '

They were testing it on healthy adults 18-60 years of age
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Well if this turns out to be the cure, how is Trump gonna take credit for it?


Pick one: "You know, many are saying that without me being so tough on China, this never would've happened." Or, "We're checking whether they stole the recipe from American researchers. Believe me, we're going to take a hard look at it." Or, "This is why you need to give me more power, people. When one man runs the show, things get done. You try to get Congress to fund things, and it's all too slow. Just ask Pelosi why we couldn't get more stimulus checks, let alone more research funding."

Or all three, just on different days.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
rpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aetre: make me some tea: Well if this turns out to be the cure, how is Trump gonna take credit for it?

Pick one: "You know, many are saying that without me being so tough on China, this never would've happened." Or, "We're checking whether they stole the recipe from American researchers. Believe me, we're going to take a hard look at it." Or, "This is why you need to give me more power, people. When one man runs the show, things get done. You try to get Congress to fund things, and it's all too slow. Just ask Pelosi why we couldn't get more stimulus checks, let alone more research funding."

Or all three, just on different days.

tweets seconds apart

FTFY.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Well duh.  They built the damn thing, they should know how to fix it.
[th.bing.com image 212x206]


at what price?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The "trade war" that we lost a few months ago will be coming to an abrupt end soon.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You haven't seen anything yet, Subby.

Expect a generation's worth of Greco-Like tax compliance in the future from the self employed non-essentials who've borne the brunt of the economic warfare waged against the private sector.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Your headline is part of the problem with disseminating information, subby.


Yeah. You're going to believe the news out of China?

There may never be "a" vaccine. It'll be more like the flu vaccine, which changes every year trying to follow the mutations of the flu virus. The COVID-19 virus also mutates readily and presents a similar moving target.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the company that's collaborating with the National Research Council here in Canada.

Here's the Lancet article.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are a few side effects...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the U.S. we're still trying to figure out which research labs would best financially benefit our lawmakers.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That sounds promising, but until they do trials showing that it protects humans from Covid-19, I'm not getting too excited. I'm also not sure why this approach is any better, in theory, than the Moderna vaccine. I guess it's good to have lots of ideas in the works to increase the odds that one will eventually work,
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reason #45732
 
