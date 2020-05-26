 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Central Park Karen has been fired   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good, fark that coont
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1. Don't be a racist coont.
2. Don't choke your dog on camera
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nrtfa obviously
 
nothingyet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I came here to call her a coont too.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The easiest way to avoid getting fired for being a racist is to stop being a forking racist.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm. Sucks to be her.  She's going to be nigh unemployable now too.

Unless the racist bakery is hiring.
 
LessO2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Introducing Trump's new Press Secretary.
 
Kiler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Her apology was "I'm sorry you were offended by my racist actions."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Trump's economy I'm sure she will have no trouble finding another job, no need to even bother filling out the unemployment paperwork.
 
DerbyWearingDude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nothingyet: I came here to call her a coont too.


Mission accomplished!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*Womp womp*
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I disagree with that.  She committed no real crime other than to be a dreadful person.   Your time is your time, and it should take a farkload more than that to make it reasonable to fire you for something you do on your own time.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump proudly defends her and lambasts her employers for their "reverse racism" in 5...4...3...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 1. Don't be a racist coont.
2. Don't choke your dog on camera


FTFY
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She "apologized".

Bullshiat. She's only sorry she got caught.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Corporations are people, so they can vote with their wallets too.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fireclown: I disagree with that.  She committed no real crime other than to be a dreadful person.   Your time is your time, and it should take a farkload more than that to make it reasonable to fire you for something you do on your own time.


Nah, lots of employment contracts specify you can be fired for conduct detrimental to the brand
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kiler: Her apology was "I'm sorry you were offended by my racist actions."


"I'm not gonna make excuses, but I feared for my life!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too late to grab her in the Deadpool?

/She's not going to make it.
 
LessO2
‘’ now  

fireclown: I disagree with that.  She committed no real crime other than to be a dreadful person.   Your time is your time, and it should take a farkload more than that to make it reasonable to fire you for something you do on your own time.


It was a crime in the court of public opinion, not in a court of law.  There's a difference.
 
