The elderly resident confessed to the medics that he was using the stick to check his haemorrhoids 'out of curiosity'
19
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 68-year-old Chinese man has had a chopstick lodged in his belly after sticking it into his rear 'out of curiosity'.

His issues go much deeper than "curiosity." Judging by his x-ray, he attempted to be kinky with the cat he had for lunch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr pulled out the chopstick,. I came like a wildcat.....
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he was brave enough
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he hungry for another bum chopstick half an hour later?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is why you need chopsticks with a flared base.

Also, they can itch a lot while healing, but some itches are best left unscratched. Take an epsom salt bath and relax, because otherwise you're just going to irritate things.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another thing off the bucket list is all
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Haemmorhoid Curiosity Chopstick" is the name of my K-Pop Hole cover band.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. .hardly knew him
 
DrD'isInfotainment [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I coulda sworn it was about t-Rump
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...what...I don't even...
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should buy some chop sticks
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Inside Your Butthole? (Heartfelt Extended Version)
Youtube WHm0G7bW5GE
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Confucius say it is better to go to bed with old hen than pullet.
Or my favorite one .. passionate kiss like spiders web often leading to undoing of fly.
 
turboke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
unCSB:
I know a woman who works as a nurse in a home for the elderly. She'll tell similar stories from time to time. The worst was probably a man who had troubles peeing and took some copper wire to poke around in his peehole to "clear the blockage." This only came to light after he was asked about all the blood.
/unCSB and time to throw up in my mouth a little again
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have I been using my set of chopsticks all wrong? Hmm...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A metal chopstick, so he didn't even get wood.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i tell them that every week...
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A million to one shot, doc!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably a good place for this.

Get Small (Anos of Thanos)
Youtube HTOZJWgzhgY
 
