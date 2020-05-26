 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You spent the pandemic watching Netflix and drinking. Meanwhile, this guy was living his best life   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it on a flatbed trailer? Shouldn't it be in an old gum tree?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that so much I want to marry it. I wish I could do stuff like that. Nice work!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is wonderful work, how many months before the neighbors torch it?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Why is it on a flatbed trailer? Shouldn't it be in an old gum tree?


Only if you want a copyright suit lasting years.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Diary,

Things I don't understand


#3,237,459 - Giant Kookaburra on a flatbed that laughs.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep waiting for it to say "Wipeout".
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired


Same here. I'm glad folks were able to take vacation - I was busy making sure the next Xbox goes out.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to unfriend your neighbours:

Build a big squawking bird to tow behind the truck.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: That is wonderful work, how many months before the neighbors torch it?


Yeah we remember how that turned out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Beerguy: I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired

Same here. I'm glad folks were able to take vacation - I was busy making sure the next Xbox goes out.


On behalf of Gamers everywhere, THANK YOU!
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired


This
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired


Well, in these uncertain times, beer is very essential. Thank you for your service.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Morris Day and The Time - Jungle Love (HQ)
Youtube N2FPQvwhSDY


/and now you have the same earworm
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Beerguy: I spent this pandemic working my "essential" ass off.

/Tired

This


Also this..........
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Why is it on a flatbed trailer? Shouldn't it be in an old gum tree?


I thought it was going to sing "Somebody go git her, she's dancing like a stripper"
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is beak Australia.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gay his life must be...NTTAWWT
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Diary,

Things I don't understand


#3,237,459 - Giant Kookaburra on a flatbed that laughs.


Some people just want to watch the kookaburra laugh
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As it goes by for the 19th time I'm sure the neighbors will be outside... and armed
 
bfh0417
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

orbister: ArkAngel: Why is it on a flatbed trailer? Shouldn't it be in an old gum tree?

Only if you want a copyright suit lasting years.


Me too. Never missed a day in the plant.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shows how much you don't know. I watched HBO and took Vicodin.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groppet: That is wonderful work, how many months before the neighbors torch it?


Who would do such a thing and why do I suddenly want to see it go up in flames and dance around it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
inside-guide-to-san-francisco-tourism.comView Full Size


\approves
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know why he made it but it came out pretty good!
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drinking and not watching Netflix
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uranus Megahertz: groppet: That is wonderful work, how many months before the neighbors torch it?

Yeah we remember how that turned out.

[Fark user image image 597x309]


That's why you don't have them made in Mexico.

/smells like gasoline
 
brizzle365
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Actually, I've spent the pandemic at work, making sure that the folks who deliver food and supplies had insurance.

Oh, and having my bank account drained, as of this morning, by some asshat who enjoys spending other peoples money.

At least, I get to look forward to fighting my bank!

Thats a cool project this person put together.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not."

-- Willard Scott
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: That is wonderful work, how many months before the neighbors torch it?


Isn't "torching the kookaburra" an Australian euphemism for masturbating with an active herpes flareup?
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
brizzle365:

Oh, and having my bank account drained, as of this morning, by some asshat who enjoys spending other peoples money.

Sorry to hear that, good luck!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spent? Is it over where subby lives?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: brizzle365:

Oh, and having my bank account drained, as of this morning, by some asshat who enjoys spending other peoples money.

Sorry to hear that, good luck!


Getting the claim started was rather painless. But thats just basically figuring out who the first boss was lol
 
