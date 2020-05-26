 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   We'll not only match any deal you get on n95 masks, we'll beat it. Just ask for me, the Masked Man, here at Masked Man Auto and Medical   (nbcnews.com) divider line
2
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Personal protective equipment, Protection, federal prosecutors, New Jersey, New York, used car salesman, Richard Schirripa  
•       •       •

18 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 7:50 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, the DoJ press release is better than the retelling by the press.

"On March 25, 2020, the [Defense Production Act] was invoked, making it a crime to engage in hoarding or price gouging of specified equipment, including the types of masks SCHIRRIPA had."

But that's only a minor part of what he's charged with.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The pharmacist, Richard Schirripa, 66, is accused of selling $200,000 worth of N-95 respirator masks at a 50% markup.

Amatuer.

Grainger, silent partner in coronavirus contract, sold protective gear to U.S. for double the cost
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.