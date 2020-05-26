 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Unless you have a better answer on what McDonald's hamburgers are made of, I suggest we consider this to be good intel   (scmp.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whatever they're made of, they taste like masking tape.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Humans taste like Viagra, meth and Budweiser.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good to know China has the same stupid idiot trolls we do.
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Whatever they're made of, they taste like masking tape.


What are you, some kind of criminal, anarchist, or Sandinista?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's just silly. Wendy's would have sued them for infringement.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Technically the person was right. Cows have bodies too.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course they're made from dead bodies - do you think we're gonna make them from live bodies?
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On McSoylent McBurger Mcpleade
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious that can't e true. The resulting product would be way too fatty for a McDonald's hamburger.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: Of course they're made from dead bodies - do you think we're gonna make them from live bodies?


idlehearts.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x552]


This is one I got last fall.  All the stuff is there, just a few assembly errors and the middle bun wasn't toasted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know how certain things get contracted to Blakwater or Academii or whatever they're called now?
I can imagine private contractors that get paid to troll websites and social media*. Now imagine them getting paid by the other side as well.
Now all they have to do is troll themselves and react offensively to the trolling.
They'll have proof for both sides just how well they are doing.


/*unlike us who do it for free
 
JNowe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And thanks to China, we have a lot of those.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Wyalt Derp: Of course they're made from dead bodies - do you think we're gonna make them from live bodies?

[idlehearts.com image 500x500]


Motherfarking...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. They're hamburgers made out of beef. It's not like they come from some undisclosed location in secret shipments made only at night. You can trace a McDonalds burger right back to the head of cattle that wanted to kill you and your family.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If in 1982, you would have traveled back in time from 2022 and explained what social media was going to be, how it would be abused by both elite national intelligence agencies and the "Cult of the Amateur" average nut job citizens and how it would end up being the real reason for the world's destruction, I would have stopped playing Ms. Pac-Man for a second and looked at you funny.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Salted gristle?
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soylent Green takes place in 2021 NYC.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x552]


Well, that's one way to have a low-carb* diet.

/*comparatively
 
